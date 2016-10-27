'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

Rickey Henderson, Pedro Martinez and Barry Larkin were a few of the former players who wanted to offer a little advice to Ken Griffey Jr. on his Hall of Fame speech, which he'll give Sunday in Cooperstown.
Ken Griffey Jr. spoke to the media on Saturday. He said he doesn't have his speech for Sunday fully written, but it sounds like he'll talk about one of his Mariners teammates who he thinks should join him in the Hall of Fame.
The megawatt smile. The backwards-turned baseball hat. That sweet swing and the homers it produced. Former teammates Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez and Mariners lead broadcaster Rick Rizzs weigh in on Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle's greatest baseball player and soon-to-be member of the Hall of Fame.