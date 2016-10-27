Griffey goes from Hall of Fame to ‘The Show’

The Kid Is Back and ready to pull in a new generation of followers.
Sony announced Thursday that Ken Griffey Jr., will appear on the cover next year for its “MLB The Show 2017” game for its PlayStation 4 console.
“A legendary game needs a legendary cover,” Sony declared. “Welcome back to The Show, Junior.”
Griffey was inducted last July into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., after receiving the highest voting percentage in history. He became the first player inducted primarily for his accomplishments with the Mariners, who retired his No. 24 throughout their organization in an August ceremony.
Sony claims the game has been the “highest-rated sports game over the last nine years.” The 2017 version will be available March 17, but it is available now on pre-order.
Griffey also appeared on the cover of several video games for Nintendo in the 1990s.
