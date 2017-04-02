Seattle Mariners 2017 roster and positional breakdown

STARTING PITCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB
Service
34
Felix Hernandez
R-R
6-3
225
30
11.060
65
James Paxton
L-L
6-4
235
28
2.151
18
Hisashi Iwakuma
R-R
6-3
210
35
5.000
37
Ariel Miranda
L-L
6-2
190
28
0.061
49
Yovani Gallardo
R-R
6-2
205
31
9.108
The skinny: Drew Smyly’s late-spring injury is a major concern. The Mariners like their depth, and Miranda pitched well last season as a starter, but losing Smyly is a blow. Beyond that, Hernandez will be scrutinized to whether he can bounce back from a disappointing year. Paxton took a big step forward last year, and club officials are hoping he is finally emerging as a reliable impact starter. Iwakuma will try to keep his age at bay for another year but need an occasional extra day of rest. Gallardo is much like Hernandez, on a lower level, in that he must prove last year’s poor performance was an outlier caused by an injury.
RELIEF PITCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB
Service
39
Edwin Diaz (CL)
R-R
6-3
165
23
0.121
50
Nick Vincent
R-R
6-0
185
30
3.067
25
Marc Rzepczynski
L-L
6-2
220
31
6.132
58
Evan Scribner
R-R
6-3
190
31
3.142
53
Dan Altavilla
R-R
5-11
200
24
0.037
47
James Pazos
R-L
6-2
235
25
0.067
38
Casey Fien
R-R
6-2
212
33
4.118
60
Dillon Overton
L-L
6-2
172
25
0.032
The skinny: This unit is in flux because Steve Cishek recovered slowly from October hip surgery and Shae Simmons, a power arm acquired from Atlanta, is still battling forearm soreness. Tony Zych is, like Cishek, is recovering from surgery but should be ready within a week. Everything though hinges on Diaz, a sensation last season after making the jump from Double-A, continuing to perform as a lockdown closer. If that happens, everything else should fall in line. The Mariners acquired a much-needed proven matchup lefty in Rzepczynski and could have two if Pazos performs as he did in spring training. Vincent and Scribner are reliable right-handers, which is what Cishek should be when he returns. Altavilla is a power right-hander who could emerge as a backup closer.
CATCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB
Service
3
Mike Zunino
R-R
6-2
220
26
2.165
52
Carlos Ruiz
R-R
5-10
215
38
9.069
The skinny: One of the bigger questions facing the Mariners is whether Zunino can cut down on his tendency to swing at pitches nowhere near the strike zone. If he can hit .220-plus with an on-base percentage north of .300, his defensive skills are sufficient to make him a plus player. (His career numbers are .195 and .262. No team can live with that.) Ruiz was a long-time starter in Philadelphia but, at 38, he’s a backup. He should be a plus but asking him to start more than twice a week could be pushing the envelope.
INFIELDERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB
Service
26
Danny Valencia (1B)
R-R
6-2
210
32
5.118
22
Robinson Cano (2B)
L-R
6-0
212
34
11.153
2
Jean Segura (SS)
R-R
5-10
205
27
4.065
15
Kyle Seager (3B)
L-R
6-0
210
29
5.085
21
Taylor Motter (UTL)
R-R
6-1
195
27
0.049
The skinny: The mid-March decision to send Dan Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma leaves Valencia as the full-time first baseman, and the subsequent decision to break camp with eight relievers positions Motter as the only backup. Motter’s versatility makes that a viable short-term option because the other three starters have All-Star pedigrees. Cano is coming off a terrific all-round season and, even at 34, there’s no reason to expect an immediate decline. Seager is a star who often gets overlooked outside of the Pacific Northwest even though his numbers get better each year. Segura arrives after a breakout year last season at Arizona.
OUTFIELDERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
MLB
Service
1
Jarrod Dyson (LF)
L-R
5-10
160
32
5.088
12
Leonys Martin (CF)
L-R
6-2
200
29
4.078
17
Mitch Haniger (RF)
R-R
6-2
210
26
0.048
23
Nelson Cruz (DH)
R-R
6-2
230
36
9.082
5
Guillermo Heredia (OF)
R-L
5-10
180
26
0.054
The skinny: The Mariners finally have the athletic outfield that Jerry Dipoto promised when he became general manager in late September 2015. Dyson is more than just a flier; he’s also a plus defender who should get a chance, for the first time in his career, to be more than a platoon player. Haniger is a right fielder with center-field-type range and a cannon for an arm. Club officials also believe he’s an impact hitter. In-between, Martin is also plus defender who is seeking greater consistency at the plate. With David Ortiz now retired, Cruz looms as the game’s pre-eminent designated hitter. Heredia is a plus-plus defender who had an impressive spring in beating out Ben Gamel for the backup job.
Bob Dutton: bdutton@thenewstribune.com
Comments