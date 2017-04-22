Our MLB power rankings

1. Houston Astros (5, last week): If pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. can avoid injuries, which sidelined them down the stretch last season, ’Stros will be tough to beat.
2. Baltimore Orioles (8): Wade Miley, who made 19 mostly forgettable starts for 2016 M’s, struck out a career-high 11 vs. Reds on Thursday.
3. Washington Nationals (7): Activation of shortstop Trea Turner off disabled list gives already dangerous Nats another pair of speedy legs.
4. Boston Red Sox (4): Ace David Price close to returning from the left-elbow strain he suffered in spring training.
5. Chicago Cubs (1): Upon conclusion of celebratory homestand more about pomp than circumstance, defending champs learning baseball royalty isn’t presumed.
6. Colorado Rockies (6): Key to strong start? Through 16 games, Rox were 6-0 in one-run decisions.
7. Cleveland Indians (2): After three weeks spent in treading-water mode, Tribe should be energized by addition of All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis to lineup.
8. New York Yankees (14): Yanks have scheduled April 30 as bobblehead-giveaway day for Gary Sanchez, veteran of 60 games in the majors.
9. Arizona Diamondbacks (10): Following 4-6 road trip through three pitcher-friendly ballparks, D-backs happy to be home for 10 games.
10. Los Angeles Dodgers (3): Despite payroll and indelible market brand, 24 of the 29 other MLB teams have been to World Series since Dodgers won in 1988.
11. Cincinnati Reds (13): Shortstop Zach Cozart, rumored to be trading chip last season, looking like candidate for All-Star Game.
12. Miami Marlins (27): Great-grandfather of budding superstar Christian Yelich, the late Fred Gehrke, designed L.A. Rams helmet logo that was NFL’s first.
13. Detroit Tigers (12): Fourth-year manager Brad Ausmus on fielding woes last week at Tampa Bay: “I’ll be honest, this was the worst defensive series I’ve seen the Detroit Tigers play since I’ve been here.”
14. Tampa Bay Rays (21): Former M’s pitcher Erasmo Ramirez contributed efficient spot start that sealed three-game sweep of Tigers.
15. Oakland Athletics (18): Playoff run might be unrealistic, but hopes for winning season aren’t.
16. Seattle Mariners (24): James Paxton’s inability to protect 3-0 lead at Oakland on Thursday took some air out of bounce-back homestand.
17. Milwaukee Brewers (22): Eric Thames on hot streak that found him entering weekend with eight homers: “It’s like your mind is on autopilot.”
18. Kansas City Royals (25): Starting pitching has exceeded expectations; problem is hitters solving opponents’ starting pitching.
19. Chicago White Sox (19): Bullpen has been lights out, but heavy hitters (here’s thinking of you, Todd Frazier) need to produce.
20. New York Mets (9): Injuries on all fronts impeding early season momentum of talented team.
21. Minnesota Twins (11): With 7-8 record, Twins entered weekend tied for last place in AL Central, one game behind Indians and Tigers, who were tied for first place.
22. Texas Rangers (15): If Josh Hamilton ever makes a comeback, it won’t be with Rangers, who released injury-plagued outfielder from minor league contract he signed in January.
23. San Francisco Giants (16): Madison Bumgarner’s left-shoulder injury, sustained in a dirt-bike accident, latest evidence 2017 Giants are star-crossed.
24. St. Louis Cardinals (17): Starting pitching trio (Lance Lynn, Mike Leake, Michael Wacha) enabled Cards to sweep Pirates in a three-game series of 2-1 decisions.
25. Los Angeles Angels (20): Angels’ swoon — eight losses in nine games going into the weekend — a consequence of lineup stocked with too many swing-and-miss hitters.
26. Pittsburgh Pirates (26): After impressive brooming of Cubs in Chicago, Bucs forgot to bring their bats to St. Louis.
27. Toronto Blue Jays (21): With offense struggling, Jays can’t afford bullpen implosions.
28. Atlanta Braves (28): Last week, Freddie Freeman broke Atlanta record by reaching first base in 12 consecutive plate appearances.
29. Philadelphia Philies (29): Managing partner John Middleton believes Phils are in Year 3 of four- to five-year rebuild.
30. San Diego Padres (30): Manager Andy Green on 2013 AL Rookie of the Year Will Myers: “There’s all the potential in the world for him to be absolutely one of the elite players in the game.”
