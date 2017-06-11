Mitch Haniger returned to the Mariners lineup on Sunday for the first time since April.
Mitch Haniger returned to the Mariners lineup on Sunday for the first time since April. Elaine Thompson AP
Mitch Haniger returned to the Mariners lineup on Sunday for the first time since April. Elaine Thompson AP

Seattle Mariners

June 11, 2017 1:16 PM

Haniger returns to Mariners lineup for first time since April

By John McGrath

jmcgrath@thenewstribune.com

Right fielder Mitch Haniger, sidelined since April 25 with an oblique strain, returned to the Mariners lineup Sunday as their No. 2 hitter.

Haniger was on an early watch-list for A.L. Rookie of the Year honors when he got hurt, hitting .342 with four homers and 16 RBIs. He spent the past week in Tacoma, polishing a swing that’s accumulated more than a month of rust.

“Everybody's expectations are cautiously optimistic,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He was playing at such a high level, it's hard to imagine him coming back at that level. I've got to be realistic: He hasn't played in any games in six weeks.”

John McGrath: jmcgrath@thenewstribune.com, @TNTMcGrath

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft 0:52

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 1:04

King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start
King Felix gets royal reception from Tacoma fans 1:09

King Felix gets royal reception from Tacoma fans

View More Video

Sports Videos