Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez will pitch Saturday for Tacoma in Cheney Stadium against Salt Lake, M’s pitcher Scott Servais said Monday. He is rehabbing a shoulder injury.
Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez will pitch Saturday for Tacoma in Cheney Stadium against Salt Lake, M’s pitcher Scott Servais said Monday. He is rehabbing a shoulder injury. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez will pitch Saturday for Tacoma in Cheney Stadium against Salt Lake, M’s pitcher Scott Servais said Monday. He is rehabbing a shoulder injury. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Seattle Mariners

June 12, 2017 2:37 PM

Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez will make third start in Tacoma

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

The King will return.

Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez will pitch Saturday for Tacoma in Cheney Stadium against Salt Lake, M’s pitcher Scott Servais said Monday. He is rehabbing a shoulder injury.

In two starts with the Rainiers, Hernandez has pitched a combined 7 innings and is 1-0 with a 7.71 ERA. He gave up five runs, all earned, in two innings against Reno in his first start on June 6. On Sunday, Hernandez showed more promise of returning to his Cy Young-winning form pitching a perfect first 4 2/3 innings against Las Vegas. He allowed one run in five innings of work.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft 0:52

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 1:04

King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start
King Felix gets royal reception from Tacoma fans 1:09

King Felix gets royal reception from Tacoma fans

View More Video

Sports Videos