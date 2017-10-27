Mariners acquire catcher; 40-man roster now full

Seattle claimed minor-league catcher David Freitas off waivers, and reinstated relief pitcher Rob Whalen to the team’s 40-man roster Friday, which is back at full strength.
Freitas, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound right-handed hitting catcher, is joining his sixth different organization. Last season, he saw his first action in the big leagues with Atlanta, playing in six games with the Braves, batting .235.
The 28-year-old California native is a career .272 hitter in the minors, but has a sparkling defensive track record. Last year with Triple-A Gwinnett, he threw out 30.2 percent of attempted basestealers.
Originally picked by the Washington Nationals in the 15th round of the 2010 major league draft out of Hawaii, Freitas has also spent time with Oakland (2012-13), Baltimore (2014-15), the Chicago Cubs (2016) and last year with Atlanta.
Meawhile, Whalen, who last pitched with Triple-A Tacoma was placed on the restricted list after a July 5 start.
Acquired by the Mariners along with right-hander Max Povse in a trade that send outfielder Alex Jackson and left-hander Tyler Pike to the Braves last November, Whalen made 10 starts with the Rainiers. He was 0-7 with a 6.58 earned-run average.
The 23-year-old began last season on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
