Mariners provide comic relief after election night autocorrect error

The Seattle Mariners and the Twittersphere added a little comic relief to election night Tuesday after autocorrect ambushed a former Medicare administrator.
In Maine, voters approved Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act after their governor previously vetoed expanding the program.
Andy Slavitt, who helped administer Medicaid for the Barack Obama administration, made note of this with a Tuesday evening tweet that read, “BREAKING: 80,000 Mariners will get Medicaid coverage. The people overturned (Gov. Paul) LePage's veto.”
About an hour later, he offered a correction: “And Mainers. Damn you autocorrect.”
The Mariners decided to have a little fun with the error.
“We...we don’t have that many players,” was the response from the team’s official account.
Then came an array of baseball-themed jokes. Perhaps the best coming from @MediumRichie: “With that many players, you'd really think the Mariners could field a decent team.”
Here’s a sample of the responses:
