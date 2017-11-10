Mariners show you how to build a baseball field in 20 tweets

The Seattle Mariners have a new field.
For more than a month crews have been working to replace the playing surface at Safeco Field and the final piece of sod was recently put in place, according to a Friday morning tweet by Mariners’ head groundskeeper Bob Christofferson.
It is the first complete renovation of the play surface since Safeco Field opened in 1999.
The addition of sand to the field raised the playing surface about four inches over the past 18 years. Crews removed about 3,000 tons of sand and brought in 1,300 tons, Christofferson said in a video posted by the organization. Crews also replaced 260 tons of infield dirt with a new, redder dirt used by 20 Major League Baseball teams.
The new grass comes from Olympia’s Country Green Turf Farms, the company that provided Safeco’s original playing surface.
A laser mapping system was used to make sure the field to assure it was flat and free of abnormalities that might cause baseballs to take a bad hop.
“It’s something I wanted for a long time,” Christofferson said of the renovation in the Mariners’ video.
Christofferson, who ran the grounds crew at Cheney Stadium before the opening of Safeco Field, documented the transition with photos posted to his Twitter account, @BCsodfather.
Here’s a look, starting with his Oct. 5 farewell to the original field:
Goodbye old friend! After 18 years the time has come to rebuild. We will be ready for opening day 2018 with a brand new field. pic.twitter.com/2GE7T2G1kR— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 5, 2017
Day #1 in the books. Looks a bit different than this morning. pic.twitter.com/G2mDvXL7NZ— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 6, 2017
Day #2 The infield is all that remains. pic.twitter.com/qDrYoyDlqB— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 7, 2017
Day 3: Infield grass removed and the survey crew in the house to setup the laser leveling system. pic.twitter.com/cwn2FyxYlk— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 9, 2017
Day 4: More dirt work. Laser guided grading machines are taking us down to the target elev & removing all organics before we build back up. pic.twitter.com/LmuCL2YMQC— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 11, 2017
Day 5: 1st truck load of new infield dirt arrived as excavation/leveling continues.#duraedge pic.twitter.com/22PU5SVET3— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 12, 2017
Day 6: I found a new way regrade the mound. #LicenseToDemo pic.twitter.com/ENsqZLtZXP— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 13, 2017
Day 7: Removing the infield dirt 1/4" at a time. pic.twitter.com/IRHq7bIR34— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 17, 2017
From the mixing yard to the field. Our new root zone mix. #WalrathTrucking pic.twitter.com/0dxFPrv3c6— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 18, 2017
Getting closer to looking like a baseball field again. pic.twitter.com/dR2LNgv7td— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 20, 2017
Dialing in the mound and home plate #precision pic.twitter.com/d8etrgv7Xu— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 24, 2017
Framing in the baselines and plate as well as building the mound up layer by layer. pic.twitter.com/ItQoFGfuYe— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 25, 2017
Today we began rebuilding the infield and continued work on the mound and grass root zone. pic.twitter.com/VbmT6NJi8a— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 26, 2017
Green side up!#OnePieceAtATime pic.twitter.com/My5RWTeWyv— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) October 28, 2017
Ready for infield grass tomorrow! Pro tip: #GreenSideUp pic.twitter.com/W5MQm3FPlK— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) November 2, 2017
Infield grass going in this morning. Grass is from Country Green Turf Farms as it was when the stadium opened. #GreenSideUp pic.twitter.com/LGhSx2XdSK— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) November 2, 2017
Back to normal activities on the infield. pic.twitter.com/Sx9Pl2ZojR— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) November 3, 2017
Infield dirt getting laser graded to match the new infield grass. pic.twitter.com/gJq9J0g9E5— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) November 3, 2017
Installing the outfield grass today.#countrygreenturffarms#GreenSideUp pic.twitter.com/v7dZ7slRx9— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) November 7, 2017
The final piece. We are complete. #greensideup #readyforbaseball pic.twitter.com/aqMKiGmeOr— Bob Christofferson (@BCsodfather) November 10, 2017
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments