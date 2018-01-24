Maybe next year? Mariners’ Edgar Martinez falls short of making baseball’s Hall of Fame despite gains

More Videos 0:58 Mariners retire Edgar Martinez's number Pause 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 0:58 Up and down Mount St. Helens 1:58 Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 2:56 Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons 0:50 Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mariners retire Edgar Martinez's number The Seattle Mariners retired the No. 11 of icon Edgar Martinez on Aug. 12, 2017, in a ceremony at Safeco Field, one of many highlights in his illustrious career. On Wednesday, Martinez fell 20 votes short of being inducted inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Seattle Mariners retired the No. 11 of icon Edgar Martinez on Aug. 12, 2017, in a ceremony at Safeco Field, one of many highlights in his illustrious career. On Wednesday, Martinez fell 20 votes short of being inducted inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

