Chart of serendipity? Maybe for Mariners that’s supposed to mean an upgraded lineup with Dee Gordon, Ryon Healy

More Videos 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB Pause 2:51 Highlights: Elma snaps Montesano's 53-game winning streak 3:20 Highlights: Nielsen's buzzer beater lifts North Thurston past Timberline 1:28 27-year-old sentenced for Fife wreck that killed single dad 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 1:07 Mike Hopkins discusses the 'breaks of the game' after UW’s first Pac-12 trip 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 2:34 There are 8 active volcanoes in California. Which ones top the watch list? 1:28 A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 1:21 New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy and converted center fielder Dee Gordon spoke at Safeco Field on Thursday as part of the Mariners' pre-spring training luncheon. Gordon explained why he doesn't walk, and how he explained this to Scott Servais, and Healy says why the Mariners have postseason on their minds. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy and converted center fielder Dee Gordon spoke at Safeco Field on Thursday as part of the Mariners' pre-spring training luncheon. Gordon explained why he doesn't walk, and how he explained this to Scott Servais, and Healy says why the Mariners have postseason on their minds. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com