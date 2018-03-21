Robinson Cano says 10 days off is enough. Might play in the field in Wednesday’s return from injury

Robinson Cano is ready to get back on the field.
Lorena Martin, the Mariners’ director of high performance, would prefer he just take this at his own pace.
Seattle’s No. 3 hitter, eight-time All-Star and reigning Midsummer Classic MVP aggravated his left hamstring in a March 10 game against the Reds, but he took eight at-bats in a Triple-A scrimmage on Tuesday with a pair of hits – batting third every inning
Note: The baseball rule book is tossed out the window in these minor league scrimmage games. Double-A Arkansas manager Daren Brown can only dream of batting Cano third ever inning for a real game.
Never miss a local story.
Cano didn’t test that hamstring. On one ground ball to third he barely sauntered past home plate, still holding the bat in his hand.
But he said he’s ready for his return to Cactus League play on Wednesday when the Mariners host the Brewers in Peoria.
“Feels good,” Cano said. “I haven’t felt a thing. Tomorrow I’ll be in the field, so we’ll see.”
Robinson Cano playing in the Triple-A game. Singles to CF and gingerly runs to first before getting a pinch-runner. He’s recovering from a hamstring strain. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/MIuDqGuVR2— TJ Cotterill (@TJCotterill) March 20, 2018
He then looked to Martin.
“On the field? Or DH?” he asked.
The 35-year-old Cano said it as if he had some convincing to do if he was going to do more than hold a bat.
“Whatever you want, actually,” Martin said. “I’m OK with. But there’s no reason to rush it for spring training.”
This came after Cano took batting practice on Monday. But he’s clearly eager to get over this. He said last week he felt he would miss five to seven days before returning to games and it’s now 10 days since he left that Reds game. He missed a game against the Yankees in August because of that same hamstring.
He had looked like his dominant self before the injury, going 7-for-20 (.366) with a home run and just one strikeout in eight games.
He and Nelson Cruz (right quad strain) were taking orders from Martin earlier Tuesday on one of the Mariners’ back fields while going through a series of exercises and stretches. Cruz didn’t play in either of the Tuesday scrimmages but he did take batting practice on Monday.
Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz taking orders from #Mariners director of high performance, Dr. Lorena Martin. Neither seem overly enthused to be doing high knees, leg kicks, lunges, etc. pic.twitter.com/AP7inIqbrt— TJ Cotterill (@TJCotterill) March 20, 2018
Cruz was also targeted to return Wednesday for Cactus League play.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
Twitter: @TJCotterill
Comments