Seattle Mariners

Robinson Cano says 10 days off is enough. Might play in the field in Wednesday’s return from injury

By TJ Cotterill

March 21, 2018 06:01 AM

PEORIA, ARIZ.

Robinson Cano is ready to get back on the field.

Lorena Martin, the Mariners’ director of high performance, would prefer he just take this at his own pace.

Seattle’s No. 3 hitter, eight-time All-Star and reigning Midsummer Classic MVP aggravated his left hamstring in a March 10 game against the Reds, but he took eight at-bats in a Triple-A scrimmage on Tuesday with a pair of hits – batting third every inning

Note: The baseball rule book is tossed out the window in these minor league scrimmage games. Double-A Arkansas manager Daren Brown can only dream of batting Cano third ever inning for a real game.

Cano didn’t test that hamstring. On one ground ball to third he barely sauntered past home plate, still holding the bat in his hand.

But he said he’s ready for his return to Cactus League play on Wednesday when the Mariners host the Brewers in Peoria.

“Feels good,” Cano said. “I haven’t felt a thing. Tomorrow I’ll be in the field, so we’ll see.”

He then looked to Martin.

“On the field? Or DH?” he asked.

The 35-year-old Cano said it as if he had some convincing to do if he was going to do more than hold a bat.

“Whatever you want, actually,” Martin said. “I’m OK with. But there’s no reason to rush it for spring training.”

This came after Cano took batting practice on Monday. But he’s clearly eager to get over this. He said last week he felt he would miss five to seven days before returning to games and it’s now 10 days since he left that Reds game. He missed a game against the Yankees in August because of that same hamstring.

He had looked like his dominant self before the injury, going 7-for-20 (.366) with a home run and just one strikeout in eight games.

He and Nelson Cruz (right quad strain) were taking orders from Martin earlier Tuesday on one of the Mariners’ back fields while going through a series of exercises and stretches. Cruz didn’t play in either of the Tuesday scrimmages but he did take batting practice on Monday.

Cruz was also targeted to return Wednesday for Cactus League play.

