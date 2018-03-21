Mariners lose top reliever David Phelps to season-ending Tommy John surgery. What’s next for M’s bullpen?

As if the Seattle Mariners weren’t tortured enough by injuries.
Add another one.
They’ve spent this offseason knocking on wood and swearing there’s no way last year’s injury-riddled season could happen again. But for the second consecutive year, the Mariners lost one of their projected key pitchers before the season could even begin.
Right-handed set-up reliever David Phelps will miss the rest of the season because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm, which will require Tommy John Surgery and a 12-15 month recovery.
He suffered the injury on the final pitch of his last outing on Saturday against the Angels.
“It was pretty clear when he walked off the mound the other day there was something wrong with him,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “He immediately came in and we sent him for some tests. We had an MRI done and got a second option. He got the result today of the second opinion and he determined this was the way to go and it was the only decision he had.”
Phelps was projected to be a key piece in the Mariners bullpen, which general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais had previewed this offseason as one of the strongest position groups on the club.
The usually positive-outlooked Jerry Dipoto knew he couldn’t sugar coat the injury and its ramifications for the bullpen. Especially in the wake of using 40 total pitchers all of last season because of injuries.
That was a franchise record and the second-most used in MLB history. So he stopped short in saying that the silver lining in this is the Mariners appeared to have a pretty deep bullpen.
“Just judging by my history here, I’d say no,” Dipoto said. “There’s no way to sugar coat it. He’s a big piece of what we were doing. It’s a big loss for us. He will feel it, his teammates will feel it and we will feel it.”
This puts more onus on one of their biggest offseason acquisitions — right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio — as well as heavily relied on Nick Vincent. They were hoping a trio of Phelps, Nicasio and Vincent would mean they wouldn’t have to wear Vincent out so much like last season to bridge the gap to closer Edwin Diaz.
Vincent appeared in 64 2/3 innings with a 3.20 ERA. His innings were the sixth-most on the team last season — and that’s including their starters.
The Mariners acquired Phelps in a July trade from the Marlins for four prospects: outfielder Brayan Hernandez, and right-handed pitchers Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller, and Lukas Schiraldi.
He pitched 8 2/3 innings for the Mariners after the July 20 trade from Miami because he spent two stints on the disabled list, including undergoing season-ending surgery to remove a bone spur on Sept. 13. Dipoto said the UCL tear was unrelated to the bone chip.
Phelps’ season-ending injury comes after the Mariners lost right-handed starter Drew Smyly for the season during spring training last year, also to a torn UCL.
