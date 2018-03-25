10 consecutive Opening Day starts later — what’s in store for Mariners’ next chapter of ‘adapted’ Felix Hernandez?

Felix Hernandez finally has some sort of semblance of a spring training start. He quintupled his total innings compared to the rest of spring training – from 1 1/3 innings to five after delivering against the Cubs on Saturday.
But is that really enough to now go throw the first pitch of the first game of the 2018 season, in front of what will most likely be a packed house at Safeco Field?
“I think so,” Hernandez said at his spring training locker afterward. “I feel good.”
After just five innings?
“Yeah,” he said. “That’s the kind of guy that I am.”
He’s the kind of guy who has a Cy Young (and maybe should have a few more) with six All-Star appearances, two ERA titles and the Mariners’ club record for career strikeouts (48th-most all time).
He’s the kind of guy whose earned a title of King, and a court in his honor.
And if he gets the Opening Day nod as Scott Servais has seemed to suggest is his for the taking, it would be his 10th consecutive season-opening start, which only six other pitchers in baseball history have accomplished – a company that would include Roy Halladay, Walter Johnson Steve Carlton, Tom Seaver, Robin Roberts and Jack Morris.
He was asked about that, and the meaning for him.
“That would be awesome,” Hernandez said, smiling and looking toward his feet. “ It means I’ve been here a lot – a long time.”
But he knows he has a lot of proving to do.
Saturday was a prove-it start against the Chicago Cubs, in his first appearance since taking a comebacker off his upper right forearm (which could have been worse) almost a month ago on Feb. 26.
And this didn’t start well.
His first pitch, a 91-mph fastball, was outside, belt high and just right for Ian Happ, who parked it just over the left-field wall for a home run.
“That was the wind,” Hernandez said. “If that was in Seattle it doesn’t even land on the warning track.”
But his command struggled compared to his minor league start on Tuesday. Here’s how he explained it afterward:
“Blah, blah, really bad,” Hernandez said. “I threw ugly. I think I was too tense.”
That was the only run he’d allow in 3 2/3 innings, but he used 28 pitches in the first two frames, finishing at 63 pitches in front of 12,601 in attendance (the eighth-largest crowd in the history of Peoria Stadium, which the Mariners share with the Padres).
Mariners manager Scott Servais said beforehand that they wanted to limit him to no more than 65. And he said earlier in the week that if Hernandez does pitch Opening Day, they’d hope for “75-80 pitches and get five really good innings and turn it over to the bullpen.”
The arm injury threw a wrench in some of their spring training plans, but Servais was impressed by the sides of Hernandez he saw otherwise.
“Felix has been a much different Felix in my time here and what I’ve seen this spring training,” Servais said. “Really, from Day One, we had really clear expectations coming into this camp. Unfortunately it got derailed a little bit when he took the line drive off the elbow, but he hasn’t backed off his work and he’s engaging with his teammates in the clubhouse.
“He’s been much more a part of the group. And really just wants to be a contributor and do his part for our season.”
And he was fired up for his Saturday start. A little too much, maybe.
“Today was like, first time out there in a long time,” Hernandez said. “Talking to Z (catcher Mike Zunino) it was about trying not to be too quick to the plate. Trust the 85 percent you have and you’ll be good.”
Hernandez had the toughest season of his major league career in 2017, throwing 16 starts, hitting the disabled list twice and finishing with a 4.36 ERA in 86 2/3 innings.
His fastball topped at 92 mph on Saturday after he averaged just over 91 mph on it the past two seasons, according to Fangraphs. He averaged 94.3 mph on it in his Cy Young season of 2010.
And that first-pitch home run rekindled thoughts of last season, when he was dinged for 1.8 home runs per nine innings (the next-highest HR9 total of his career was a tie between his first full season in 2006 and 2016 – when it was 1.1).
“He gave up some homers last year in a year where a lot of guys gave up homers,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in one of his podcasts. “But we saw his strikeout rate go up because he started adapting to his pitch selection. It’s not in his control and in some ways it’s not in our control how much he could take the mound last year. The combination of a long offseason, a new training regimen and a better understanding of who he is I think leads us to high hopes for what 2018 bears.”
2016 was a big adjustment for him. In 2017 I think we saw what Felix can be capable of. If you extrapolate what he did over a long season – the results are there.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto
They’re not looking for Cy Young Felix. They’re looking for the same approach they liked out of him last season, but they want the bulk of 2016, when he made 25 starts (and even that was his lowest total since his half-season rookie year in 2005, when his fastball consistently approached 99 mph).
But he’s still got his dive-off-a-cliff changeup, which they still see as among the best pitches in baseball.
“We’re not talking about Felix’s fastball as if it’s Jamie Moyer’s heater,” Dipoto said. “It’s moving forward at a crisp pace.
“He has succeeded because he’s confident. We don’t want to take that confidence away. We believe in him and he believes in himself. At some point the player adapts and I really do think that what we saw last year from Felix is he started to adapt. He’s still confident in himself and he knows what to do.
“2016 was a big adjustment for him. In 2017 I think we saw what Felix can be capable of. If you extrapolate what he did over a long season – the results are there.”
So now it’s about wait-and-see. Servais stopped short of handing him the keys to Opening Day, saying they’ll wait to see how he feels on Sunday to make that decision.
“It would mean a lot,” Hernandez said of the chance to start against the Indians Thursday at Safeco Field, which would be the 11th total Opening Day start of his career. “For any pitcher it means a lot. It’s Opening Day, opener of the season – a lot of eyes on you.”
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
