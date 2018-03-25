Mariners players and coaches surround outfield prospect Braden Bishop while wearing their 4Mom T-shirts. It’s a foundation that raises awareness for ALS, which has crippled his mother. Felix Hernandez is sitting to his right and Robinson Cano to his left.
Mariners players and coaches surround outfield prospect Braden Bishop while wearing their 4Mom T-shirts. It’s a foundation that raises awareness for ALS, which has crippled his mother. Felix Hernandez is sitting to his right and Robinson Cano to his left. Courtesy of the Mariners

Seattle Mariners

Mariners surprise top prospect, UW grad Braden Bishop with a day 4Mom

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

March 25, 2018 07:15 AM

PEORIA, ARIZ.

The Seattle Mariners held their daily team meeting behind the locked doors of the clubhouse in their Peoria Sports Complex.

They played a documentary about Suzy Bishop, the mother of University of Washington graduate and current Mariners outfield prospect Braden Bishop, and all the players and coaches posed around Braden, each wearing T-shirts with Braden’s foundation, 4Mom, written across the chest.

Servais was beaming proudly beforehand.

“We had some T-shirts made and gave them out to all our guys today and asked them if they could give a donation to his foundation,” Servais said. “Something we’ve been working on for a while. He shared his story with us while everybody was in camp and it was pretty impactful.”

Braden’s mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease four years ago and she can no longer communicate, rarely recognizes her son and can’t travel to watch his games.

Through baseball, he’s used his platform to raise awareness for ALS. He wears “4MOM” on his forearm, shoes, glove and hat during games, and he donates money with every hit he gets this spring, an initiative he’s calling #Hits2EndALZ.

“It’s something I thought we could do for him and his family is very close to him,” Servasis said. “He’s gone through a lot. … It’s very real.”

Here is the documentary that the Mariners played in their clubhouse:

4MOM – ALZHEIMER’S AWARENESS

Mariners prospect Braden Bishop, a former University of Washington standout, is helping raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease by wearing “4MOM” on his forearm, shoes, glove and hat during games and also donating money with every hit he gets.

Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.

Website: 4momalz.com

