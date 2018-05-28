Denard Span finally reports to Mariners. What does this mean for outfield, Ben Gamel?

Denard Span answered a phone call from a pumped-up Dee Gordon, who apparently had learned Span was about to be officially announced as his new Seattle Mariners’ teammate.
But Span said he still didn’t believe it until a few hours later, that he and right-hander Alex Colome were leaving the Tampa Bay Rays for Seattle.
He reported to the Mariners on Monday and made his Seattle debut.
“I first got the call and I was like, ‘Come again?’” Span said.
Span, 34, grew up in Tampa, went to high school in Tampa, had just bought a house in Tampa, and for the first time in his 11-year career the outfielder was playing for his hometown team.
“But once it settle in and I was able to process it, I got excited right away,” Span said. “This is an opportunity that, at this point in my career, I can hopefully take advantage of.
“I just want to come in here and fit in with these guys. They already have a good ball club here. Just thankful that Jerry (Dipoto) and the Mariners thought that highly of me to bring me over here and help this team.”
Span will be a regular starter.
That means duty in both left and center field alongside Ben Gamel and Guillermo Heredia. Mariners manager Scott Servais said this means Gamel slides to a backup role, though he called it their third-and-a-half outfielder. He said he’ll still slide Span to center field on days they want to spell Heredia, meaning Gamel would start in left field.
But Span is here to play.
“Denard Span is going to play – that’s why we acquired him,” Servais said.
He first needed all of those 72 hours to report to his new team.
He said Nelson Cruz asked if Span drove to Seattle, and that’s why he took so long. But he might as well have with how busy he was making arrangements for his family and figuring out the logistics of traveling from Florida to Seattle … and with a seven-month old boy, DJ (Denard James) in tow.
“Especially when you throw that into the mix,” Span said. “I wanted to be here (Sunday) but Jerry was so gracious to allow me to come a day later so I could get things in order with my wife and family back home.”
His wife, Anne Schelper, is a former Olympic medal-winning hockey player. So he said it was at least made easier because she knows the entails of life as a professional athlete.
And Span knew at some point he’d likely be traded, given the state of the Rays’ organization and his $9 million salary (which was the second-highest on Tampa’s team) and that he’s a free agent at the end of the season. He was just caught by surprise that he was traded in May and not sometime near the July trade deadline.
Span spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco Giants and for three years prior to that was with the Washington Nationals and played for the Minnesota Twins his first five seasons.
He was hitting .238 with a .364 on-base percentage in 43 games with the Rays before the trade. But he’s a career .282 hitter with a .348 on-base percentage. Servais raved about his ability to control the strike zone.
“It seems like each year I’ve had different challenges and grown in different ways,” Span said. “Looking across my career, some years I’ve walked more than others and I think that has to do with how I’m feeling at the plate.
“This year, even though my average doesn’t say it, I’ve been seeing the ball good, having good at-bats, putting good swings on balls and just having bad luck.”
But what about Gamel?
He had his first three-hit game of the season in Sunday’s 3-1 victory to complete a sweep of the Twins and Gamel is batting .339 in May (21-for-62) with a .423 on-base percentage. He has the ninth-best batting average in the American League in May … after entering May batting .121 (coming off a strained oblique).
And, bigger, was that Gamel had pulled some fastballs against Twins starter Jose Berrios. A good sign considering he had struggled with his timing, previously.
Servais said Gamel will take ground balls at first base to give him late-game possibilities (especially with the Mariners seemingly in a constant state of one-run, dramatic games). Gamel did appear in a game at first base last year.
“Ben is a good hitter and he’s proven he’s a good hitter,” Servais said. “He kind of struggled in the second half of last year and got off to a slow start this year, but what we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks have been very encouraging.
“And, got to realize, Ben is still 26 years old. Still a young player so there’s going to be ups and downs."
To make space on the roster, the Mariners optioned outfielder John Andreoli, who made his big-league debut last week against the Athletics.
Segura scratched
Servais had Jean Segura batting leadoff and playing shortstop in his early lineup Monday, but said that could change with the results of one more concussion test Segura had to pass. He was hopeful.
About an hour later, Segura had been scratched from the lineup and replaced by Andrew Romine.
Segura took a kick to his head when he slid into second base on a double-play ball in the eighth inning of the Mariners’ 4-3, 12-inning victory over the Twins on Saturday. He left the game and missed Sunday’s game.
Servais said after Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers that Segura hadn't suffered a setback, and Segura wanted to play, but they wanted to be conservative with his health and removed him from the lineup.
Motter claimed
The Mariners designated utility player Taylor Motter for assignment on Sunday to make room for the Mariners to add catcher Chris Herrmann to their active and 40-man rosters.
Motter was claimed off of waivers on Monday by the Minnesota Twins.
Motter was mired in a funk at the plate, hitting .197 (29-for-147) for Triple-A Tacoma. In seven games for the Mariners earlier in the season he hit .267 (4-for-15) with a home run before he was optioned.
The Mariners acquired Motter in a December 2016 trade with the Rays for infielder Richie Shaffer.
On tap
The Mariners continue with the second of their four-game series against the Rangers with right-hander Felix Hernandez (5-4, 5.58 ERA) starting against Rangers RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-1, 5.68 ERA).
The game will start at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Safeco Field and televise on Root Sports and broadcast on 710-AM radio.
