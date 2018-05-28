Is Mariners pitching among the best in baseball? They continue to look like that after another comeback win

Surprise – a one-run victory.

Not really, though. This is the norm for Mariners baseball these days.

As Seattle Mariners manager Servais keeps stating, seemingly over and over in the Mariners’ past nine games, they’ll take timely hitting over good hitting.

And they’ll ride this wave of near untouchable pitching for as long as they can, too.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“It’s been a crazy run we’ve been on,” Servais said. “And it feels like I’m saying the same thing every day.”

Who would have thought, especially with a staff like the Houston Astros have, that the Mariners, starting players such as Wade LeBlanc, Marco Gonzales and Christian Bergman, would pitch performances comparable to the best in the big leagues through the first two months of the season?

Less than a week after pitching a career-high seven innings, Marco Gonzales allowed one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers to begin their four-game home stand on Monday – their ninth win in their past 10 games.

“It would be really nice if we went out tomorrow and won by like 10,” said Kyle Seager, who drove in the go-ahead run with a line-drive, two-out single in the sixth inning. “I’m sure the bullpen wouldn’t mind it and I’m sure the Skip wouldn’t mind it.”

The Mariners (33-20) are now 13 games over .500 for the first time since late in the 2014 season and earned their 16th comeback victory of the season, which trails only the Boston Red Sox (17 entering Monday) for most in the big leagues this season.





They’ve won 16 games by one run, the most in the majors and improved to 21-9 in games decided by two runs or fewer.

Pretty clutch.

In the past week, the Mariners took a lead in the sixth inning or later five of the seven days.

And, again, they did this with two-out hitting.

They got some help from the Rangers’ miscue. Second baseman Rougned Odor bobbled Denard Span’s ground ball his way. He got Guillermo Heredia in time at second, but Span reached first safe, avoiding an inning-ending double play.

So Mitch Haniger followed with a single, then Nelson Cruz tied the game with an RBI single to left field, with Span scoring the first run in his first game as a Mariner.

Then back-to-back-to-back. Seager singled to right field and Haniger scored from second for a 2-1 lead, with Seager clapping and continuing the Mariners’ recent thing of pointing both thumbs up toward the Mariners’ dugout.

In the past two weeks, the Mariners’ starting pitchers – Felix Hernandez, James Paxton, Wade LeBlanc, Christian Bergman (one start), Mike Leake and Marco Gonzales – have allowed 27 earned run in 130 2/3 innings for a 1.86 ERA. That’s the best in the major leagues.

Yes, their starting pitchers have collectively been the best in the majors since May 14.

Gonzales continued that. He had his best outing last week with a career-high seven scoreless innings in Oakland and followed that up one out away from matching that.

He walked Ryan Rua with two outs in the sixth inning and Servais elected to bring in left-hander James Pazos as Gonzales walked off to a standing Safeco Field ovation.

Gonzales is turning into exactly the young pitcher the Mariners hoped they’d see this season, his second removed from Tommy John Surgery when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals. Servais said before the year that Gonzales would be the key to their rotation’s success.

And over his past seven starts Gonzales had pitched 43 1/3 innings (an average of 6 2/3 innings per start), has walked 12 with 34 strikeouts and has a 2.09 ERA, after a couple rough outings to start the year.

The Twins got their only run against Gonzales, unearned, in the third inning. Odor led off with a bunt single, reached third after a couple walks and with two outs he scored on a passed ball.

But Gonzales got out of the inning when he turned and fired off the mound to second base to pick off Ronald Guzman, one of his two pickoffs in the game.

But left-hander James Pazos got a quick fly out to end the inning before turning it over to Mariners’ newly acquired electric reliever Alex Colome, who earned a save in the Mariners’ 3-1 victory to sweep the Minnesota Twins a day earlier because Edwin Diaz had pitched four of the previous five days.

So this was the Mariners’ first chance to see their new eighth-ninth combo in action.

Colome struck out two of the four batters he faced, working around Delino DeShields’ two-out single.

Then Diaz. He allowed a leadoff walk but struck out Nomar Mazara and then got back-to-back fly outs for his major-league-leading 18th save of the season.

That combination seems like it will work out well.

Since April 24, the Mariners are 22-10 – no other team in the major leagues has that many wins in the past 35 days.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

Twitter: @TJCotterill