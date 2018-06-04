Mariners' war room as they select RHP Logan Gilbert in first round
Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter sits front and center with general manager Jerry Dipoto and chairman John Stanton nearby as they selected right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert in the first round (14th overall) in the 2018 MLB draft.
The Seattle Mariners selected right-hander Logan Gilbert out of Stetson University, the same school that produced ace pitchers Corey Kluber and Jacob deGrom. Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter said many wrote Gilbert off, but they didn't
Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez pitched eighth innings and allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts, passing Dennis Eckersley on the all-time strikeouts list. He talked about it after the 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales continued his impressive run the past six starts on the mound with 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run in a 3-1 Mariners victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 2. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon went 0-for-6 at the plate in a Mariners' 4-3, 13-inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. So there he was after the game, working until almost 1 a.m. on hitting. That's commitment.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger gave the Mariners a 4-3 walk-off victory with his opposite field home run in the bottom of the 13th inning to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, June 1. Highlights courtesy of The Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31. He spoke about some of Dee Gordon's plays, him getting back on track and more. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc finished May 2018 with a 1.72 ERA in six starts, earning his first win with a 6-1 Mariners victory over the Texas Rangers on May 31 despite entering the day with an illness.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing one unearned run. He has pitched 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and he said his confidence has soared now that he's two years removed from Tommy John Surgery.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager drove in the go-ahead run with a hard, two out single in the sixth inning and said this was the best he's felt at the plate recently. The Mariners beat the Rangers, 2-1, on May 28 to improve to 33-20.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit the go-ahead two run double in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Mariners' 3-1 victory to sweep the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc had another quality start, allowing two runs in six innings as the Mariners eventually came back to win, 4-3, in extra innings on Saturday in Seattle over the Minnesota Twins.
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts entering the bottom of the 12th inning before rocketing the two-out pitch over the left-field wall in a 3-2 victory over the Twins. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.