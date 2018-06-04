Many wrote Stetson's Logan Gilbert off, but not Mariners, top scout Scott Hunter

The Seattle Mariners selected right-hander Logan Gilbert out of Stetson University, the same school that produced ace pitchers Corey Kluber and Jacob deGrom. Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter said many wrote Gilbert off, but they didn't
TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com