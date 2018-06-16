Unsung heroes in Mariners' rally over Red Sox? A shut-down, short-handed bullpen

The reason the Mariners could come back in that one?





After those six runs in the third inning, Chasen Bradford, Rob Whalen (in his 2018 big-league debut), Ryan Cook and Edwin Diaz combined to throw 6 2/3 shutout innings in relief, with Diaz leaving two runners on but exiting with his 26th save of the season.

Think about that motley crew.

Bradford, Whalen and Cook each started the season in Triple-A Tacoma. Whalen was recalled Thursday and pitched four shutout innings, retiring the first nine batters he faced in the Mariners eventual 7-6 comeback victory after starter James Paxton was chased in the third inning after six runs and lax defense behind him.

That was one year after dealing with anxiety and depression that caused him to leave the organization after a start for the Rainiers in July and in his one start last year for the Mariners, against the Boston Red Sox, he said he barely made it through because of the anxiety he felt.

Now he was here, against pitching against the Red Sox, this time out of the bullpen for the first time all season.

“To think I walked away at one point last year,” Whalen said. “To come back and be part of something like this, it’s just … that’s God doing his work. It’s incredible.”

If his last outing was nerve-wracking, unbearable and something he said he lost fun for doing last season – how about this?

“I’ve never – just staying out there between pitches, taking my breaths but feeling that crowd and loving it,” Whalen said. “I’ve never been part of anything like this and it’s a dream come true.

“This felt like a World Series game almost, man. It’s so exciting and we’re not even through the first half yet. That was really cool and glad I could be part of it.”

So was Cook, the former American League All-Star with the Oakland Athletics who hadn’t pitched in a major league game since 2015 because of multiple arm injuries and surgeries, wondering if he would ever be able to play again.

He had a shaky eighth inning, but after allowing a leadoff single to Rafael Devers and walking Eduardo Nunez, with the Red Sox leading 6-5, Cook struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. and got Andrew Benintendi to ground into a fielder’s choice.

He intentionally walked Mookie Betts to load the bases with two outs and Servais left him in the game to face Brock Holt, who flew out to left field to end the threat.

That set up the Mariners’ eighth-inning dramatics from Denard Span. Cook earned the win, his first since Aug. 4, 2014, with Oakland.

“Ton of credit all the way around and it starts with holding them down,” Servais said after the game. “What Rob Whalen was able to do and Cookie shutting them down in the eighth and Diaz in the ninth – that’s what allows you to come back in those games. Turn it over to the bullpen and they got to keep you in check to give our offense a chance to come back.”

Not easy against an offense like Boston’s.

Whalen would know after his experience last season, allowing three runs in the first inning and five total in 5 1/3 innings before eventually breaking down in Servais’ office last season.

“Really happy for him,” Servais said. “And you have to tip your cap too to everybody in our player development system. When a player goes through what he went through last year and kind of hitting the lows and the things he went through off of the field, our organization wrapped its arms around him and really allowed him to turn it around.”

