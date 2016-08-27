Our MLB rankings

1. Chicago Cubs (1, last week): Kyle Hendricks is vying to become first Cubs pitcher to lead National League in ERA since the 1945 prime of Ray Prim.
2. Texas Rangers (3): Veteran Carlos Gomez, recently released from Astros, on hitting homer in his first Rangers at-bat: “I feel so blessed, to come from having no job to coming here. To be in first place and to start like this is like a gift from God.”
3. Washington Nationals (2): When Nats clinch NL East, they might want to send thank-you card to Bud Black, who turned down same offer accepted by future Hall-of-Fame manager Dusty Baker.
4. Cleveland Indians (4): Back injury suffered while carrying son on slippery porch steps at home will deprive reliever Tommy Hunter of a chance to pitch for Tribe in playoffs.
5. Los Angeles Dodgers (6): Trade of popular backup catcher A.J. Ellis to Phils was not received well in Dodgers clubhouse.
6. Boston Red Sox (8): David Ortiz, 40, is oldest player to hit 30 home runs in a season.
7. Toronto Blue Jays (5): Streaky Jays’ bats are either hot or cold — and they’ve been cold since July 31.
8. Baltimore Orioles (7): How costly is the sore shoulder that put ace Chris Tillman on the disabled list last Wednesday? O’s were 20-6 in games he started, 49-50 when somebody else did.
9. San Francisco Giants (9): Bruce Bochy on Matt Moore being denied no-hitter by two-out bloop single in the ninth: “To be that close, you would think he would just be so disappointed. But he was smiling. I think he savored the moment of having the chance.”
10. Detroit Tigers (12): Miguel Cabrera’s four-hit game last week was 44th of career, second among active players to Ichiro Suzuki’s 53.
11. St. Louis Cardinals (11): The late Sam Breadon, who as Cards’ owner was influential in the creation of the modern farm system, among quartet inducted into team’s Hall of Fame this weekend.
12. Kansas City Royals (17): Rookie Matt Strahm has been lights out as a reliever, but Royals see lefty in mix for rotation spot next year.
13. Houston Astros (16): A disappointment as a designated hitter, former Braves catcher Evan Gettis has been productive when he starts behind the plate.
14. Seattle Mariners (10): Blowing three-run leads in late August is sure way of avoiding high-stress games in September.
15. New York Yankees (15): Yanks’ prospects tend to be overrated — Jesus Montero, for example — but rookie catcher Gary Sanchez has put together a first month that qualifies as historic.
16. Miami Marlins (14): Marlins identified more than Mariners did in potential of journeyman outfielder Jeff Francouer to contribute during a stretch run.
17. Pittsburgh Pirates (13): A year after a top-five finish for NL Cy Young Award, Gerritt Cole at wit’s end to explain August ERA of 6.07.
18. New York Mets (18): Alejandro De Aza making push to supplant slumping Curtis Granderson in center field.
19. Chicago White Sox (20): Uproar about stadium naming rights exchanged from one corporate sponsor to another corporate sponsor could happen only in sweet-home Chicago.
20. Colorado Rockies (19): Outfielder Stephen Cardullo, denied a baseball scholarship out of high school and a four-year veteran of the independent minor leagues, got promoted to bigs Friday at age 28.
21. Philadelphia Phillies (21): Trade of catcher Carlos Ruiz to Dodgers leaves first baseman Ryan Howard as only member of 2008 world champs still wearing Phils’ uniform.
22. Milwaukee Brewers (22): Ryan Braun’s no-trade clause and complicated history won’t prevent Brewers from trying to swing winter deal they failed to make in summer.
23. Oakland Athletics (23): Although trade of Marc Rzepczynski deprives bullpen of only quality left-hander, it was ultimate relief move for A’s beat writers challenged to type “Rzepczynski” on deadline.
24. Cincinnati Reds (24): Going into weekend, no-hope Reds had NL’s second-best record (22-15) over second half.
25. Tampa Bay Rays (26): Evan Longoria on hitting 30 homers for fourth time: “It’s a cool number, and it’s a number I’m very proud of at this point. Something I can just build on and see what kind of special year I can end up having.”
26. Los Angeles Angels (25): Albert Pujols’ 584th career homer moved him past Mark McGwire and into 10th place on all-time list.
27. Arizona Diamondbacks (27): Chief baseball officer Tony La Russa and general manager Dave Stewart are certain to survive season, but all bets are off after that.
28. San Diego Padres (28): Next playoff games at Petco Park? Second round of 2017 World Baseball Classic, March 14-19.
29. Minnesota Twins (29): Home run totals of second baseman Brian Dozier since 2012 debut: 6, 18, 23, 28, 30 and counting.
30. Atlanta Braves (30): Rookie starter Matt Wisler, demoted to Triple A in June, has returned locked in and focused.
John McGrath: jmcgrath@thenewstribune.com, @TNTMcGrath
