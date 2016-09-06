Mariners Insider Blog

September 6, 2016 10:44 AM

Cano is Mariners’ nominee for Clemente Award

By Bob Dutton

SEATTLE

Second baseman Robinson Cano is the Mariners’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. An overall winner from the 30 club nominees will be announced next month at the World Series.

The award seeks to recognize one player each year "who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

Cano’s RC22 Foundation, founded in 2011, focuses efforts on youth development and community healthcare.

MLB will hold its 15th annual Roberto Clemente Day on Wednesday in recognition of his achievements and character. Clemente died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972 while delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Starting Wednesday, fans can participate this season in the voting for the first time by posting hashtags on Twitter and Facebook. The fan balloting runs through Oct. 2.

Cano’s hashtag is #VoteCano.

The award dates to 1971 and was originally known as the Commissioner’s Award, but its name was changed to honor Clemente following his death.

Clemente was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973 through a special-election waiver eliminating the five-year waiting period. He participated in 15 All-Star Games in an 18-year career spent entirely with Pittsburgh.

Three Mariners have won the award: second baseman Harold Reynolds in 1991, pitcher Jamie Moyer in 2003 and designated hitter Edgar Martinez in 2004. Pittsburgh outfielder Andrew McCutchen was last year’s recipient.

The 30 Club nominees of the 2016 Roberto Clemente Award

(Asterisk indicates player was a 2016 All-Star)

Arizona Diamondbacks – Paul Goldschmidt* (#VoteGoldy)

Atlanta Braves – Jim Johnson (#VoteJJ)

Baltimore Orioles – Adam Jones (#VoteAdam)

Boston Red Sox – Brock Holt (#VoteBrock)

Chicago Cubs – Anthony Rizzo* (#VoteRizzo)

Chicago White Sox – Jose Abreu (#VoteAbreu)

Cincinnati Reds – Michael Lorenzen (#VoteLorenzen)

Cleveland Indians – Carlos Carrasco (#VoteCookie)

Colorado Rockies – Carlos González* (#VoteCarGo)

Detroit Tigers – Miguel Cabrera* (#VoteMiggy)

Houston Astros – Lance McCullers (#VoteMcCullers)

Kansas City Royals – Eric Hosmer* (#VoteHosmer)

Los Angeles Angels – Andrew Heaney (#VoteHeaney)

Los Angeles Dodgers – Adrian González (#VoteAdrian)

Miami Marlins – Giancarlo Stanton (#VoteStanton)

Milwaukee Brewers – Ryan Braun (#VoteBraun)

Minnesota Twins – Joe Mauer (#VoteMauer)

New York Mets – Curtis Granderson (#VoteGrandy)

New York Yankees – Brett Gardner (#VoteGardy)

Oakland Athletics – Sean Doolittle (#VoteDoolittle)

Philadelphia Phillies – Ryan Howard (#VoteHoward)

Pittsburgh Pirates – Jared Hughes (#VoteHughes)

St. Louis Cardinals – Adam Wainwright (#VoteWainwright)

San Diego Padres – Tyson Ross (#VoteRoss)

San Francisco Giants – Jake Peavy (#VotePeavy)

Seattle Mariners – Robinson Canó* (#VoteCano)

Tampa Bay Rays – Chris Archer (#VoteArcher)

Texas Rangers – Cole Hamels* (#VoteHamels)

Toronto Blue Jays – Kevin Pillar (#VotePillar)

Washington Nationals – Ryan Zimmerman (#VoteZim)

--------

Previous Clemente Award winners

1971: Willie Mays

1972: Brooks Robinson

1973 Al Kaline

1974 Willie Stargell

1975 Lou Brock

1976 Pete Rose

1977 Rod Carew

1978 Greg Luzinski

1979 Andre Thornton

1980 Phil Niekro

1981 Steve Garvey

1982 Ken Singleton

1983 Cecil Cooper

1984 Ron Guidry

1985 Don Baylor

1986 Greg Maddux

1987 Rick Sutcliffe

1988 Dale Murphy

1989 Gary Carter

1990 Dave Stewart

1991 Harold Reynolds

1992 Cal Ripken Jr.

1993 Barry Larkin

1994 Dave Winfield

1995 Ozzie Smith

1996 Kirby Puckett

1997 Eric Davis

1998 Sammy Sosa

1999 Tony Gwynn

2000 Al Leiter

2001 Curt Schilling

2002 Jim Thome

2003 Jamie Moyer

2004 Edgar Martinez

2005 John Smoltz

2006 Carlos Delgado

2007 Craig Biggio

2008 Albert Pujols

2009 Derek Jeter

2010 Tim Wakefield

2011 David Ortiz

2012 Clayton Kershaw

2013 Carlos Beltran

2014 Paul Konerko and Jimmy Rollins

2015 Andrew McCutchen

