Rangers 10, Mariners 7: Latest loss pushes Mariners closer to brink

1:11 VIDEO: Fans eager for Mariners home opener Pause

1:18 VIDEO: Scott Servais talks about spring training expectations

4:14 VIDEO: Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano ready for season

1:24 WATCH: Mariners manager Scott Servais talks about Felix Hernandez

2:37 K Tristan Vizcaino discusses the art of the touchback

2:33 Michael Bennett after treatment: 'Feel like I have a new toe'

2:52 Washington Trails Association at 50

6:03 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on 15 Seahawks rookies, Jimmy Graham unlikely to play opener

2:04 Pete Carroll on 15 rookies on Seahawks' 53-man roster

8:13 Ed Sorger looks back at 50-year law enforcement career