Rangers 10, Mariners 7: Latest loss pushes Mariners closer to brink

Mathematically, it’s not yet over for the Mariners after Tuesday’s 10-7 loss to Texas Rangers at Safeco Field. But if it’s not dark yet, it’s getting there.
The Mariners, by losing, now find themselves six games behind Baltimore in the race for the American League’s final wild-card berth with, now, just 24 games remaining to leap past four other clubs to catch the Orioles.
It’s been 21 years since the 1995 Mariners mustered their remarkable September run.
And, yes, they were just two games over .500, like the current club, as late as late as Sept. 8. And they were six games behind first-place California as late as Sept. 12. (They caught the Angels.)
But that ’95 club trailed by just one-half game in the wild-card standings — there was only one wild card then — on the morning of Sept. 7. So the postseason hill wasn’t nearly as steep then as it is now.
The Mariners, like last week in Texas, are getting an up-close look at the gap between themselves and a postseason club. The Rangers now own a 12-5 edge in the season series.
On Tuesday, the two clubs traded punches over the first three innings before Texas took command. The Rangers finished with 15 hits, including seven doubles and two homers.
Shortstop Elvis Andrus led the assault with three doubles and a homer. He also made two errors. The Mariners kept rallying but, each time, the Rangers had an answer.
Jonathan Lucroy’s two-run homer in the fifth inning broke a 4-4 tie and knocked Mariners starter James Paxton (4-6) out of the game.
It was Lucroy’s ninth homer in 28 games since being acquired from Milwaukee in an Aug. 1 trade.
Paxton lasted 4 1/3 innings and was dominant at times in striking out eight. He appeared to have no problems with the torn fingernail that derailed his previous start.
But Paxton threw 103 pitches while recording only 13 outs and gave up nine hits. Drew Storen replaced Paxton and gave up another run on a pair of doubles.
Texas extended its lead to 8-4 when Andrus started the seventh with an upper-deck homer to left field against Arquimedes Caminero, who then walked the bases loaded before David Rollins stranded all three runners.
Rangers lefty Martin Perez (10-10) gave up four runs (two earned) in six innings before reliever Jake Diekman tried to let the Mariners back into the game.
The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs on a single, a double and a walk before Keone Kela replaced Diekman. Kela forced in a run by walking Dae-Ho Lee, which also got the go-ahead run to the plate.
Leonys Martin’s sacrifice fly made it 8-6, but Kela retired the next two batters. Texas then got one run back in the eighth on Andrus’ fourth hit, an RBI double against Steve Cishek.
Seth Smith’s pinch homer in the eighth against Matt Bush, and the Mariners got the tying run to the plate. But third baseman Adrian Beltre stemmed the rally with a marvelous play on a hard Nelson Cruz grounder.
Texas countered that run, too, when Lucroy drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning against Pat Venditte.
Paxton struck out the game’s first two hitters — only the second, Ian Desmond reached on a wild pitch. Singles by Carlos Beltran and Beltre produced a run.
Rougned Odor’s single into center loaded the bases with one out, but Paxton struck out Lucroy and Andrus. A four-strikeout inning.
The Mariners answered later in the inning after Guillermo Heredia led off with a walk and came around on singles by Franklin Gutierrez and Cruz.
Texas quickly regained the lead by capitalizing on Kyle Seager’s 21st error on Ryan Rua’s one-out grounder to third. Delino DeShields followed with an RBI double on a grounder past first base.
Beltran’s two-out RBI single off the left-field wall made it 3-1. Both runs were unearned because of the error.
The Mariners got one run back in their second after Andrus made a two-base throwing error on Shawn O’Malley’s two-out grounder to short. Heredia followed with a double past first base.
Texas again made it a two-run game in the third. Andrus grounded a two-out double past third, and Carlos Gomez followed with a bloop into right that, turned into an RBI double.
Seager then atoned for his error by hitting a two-run homer later in the third inning. It came after Andrus’ second error of the game permitted Cruz to reach.
It was Seager’s 26th homer, which matched his career high set a year ago.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Texas second baseman Rougned Odor ran down Shawn O’Malley’s leadoff pop in the sixth inning along the foul line in short right field.
First baseman Mitch Moreland and right fielder Nomar Mazara were also positioned to make the catch.
Rewind to the Texas fifth when Carlos Gomez lifted a similar pop to roughly the same spot with two outs and a runner on second.
The ball fell for an RBI double between right fielder Franklin Gutierrez, first baseman Dae-Ho Lee and second baseman Robinson Cano.
Look for Mariners to prioritize an upgrade to the roster’s athleticism in the coming off-season.
PLUS: Robinson Cano’s single in the seventh inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games. It is the 30th streak of 10 or more games in his 12-year career. Cano’s career-best streak was 23 games in 2012 while playing for the Yankees.
MINUS: Kyle Seager has a career-worst 21 errors, which is the highest total in either league among third basemen. Two years ago, he made just eight in 157 games when he won a Gold Glove for defensive excellence.
STAT PACK: James Paxton, in the first, became the fourth pitcher in club history to strike out four batters in an inning. The others were Matt Young (1990), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2003) and Felix Hernandez (2010).
