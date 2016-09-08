Mariners 6, Rangers 3: Homers by Seager, Lee boost Mariners

Still breathing.
The Mariners kept their flickering postseason hopes alive Thursday behind homers from Kyle Seager and Dae-Ho Lee in a 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field.
Credit also some shutdown relief work by Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent, along with a key two-run double from Chris Iannetta, who also turned in a run-saving defensive gem.
The Mariners won three of four against first-place Texas, which had given them fits for much of the season in winning 11 of the previous 15 games between the two teams.
So here’s the updated math: The Mariners, at 72-68 with 22 games remaining, trail Baltimore by 4 1/2 games in the chase for the American League’s final wild-card berth.
They now head down the coast for a pair of three-game series against Oakland (60-79) and Los Angeles (62-77). So who knows?
The Mariners were clinging to a 4-3 lead when Seager provided some breathing space with a two-run homer in the seventh inning against lefty reliever Jake Diekman.
It was Seager’s 27th homer, a career high, and his third hit of the game as he raised his average to 295. Lee had a homer, a single and a walk in four plate appearances.
Mariners starter Taijuan Walker (5-10) labored often in throwing 105 pitches in five innings but still handed a one-run lead to the bullpen. Walker threw 70 strikes but had trouble putting away hitters.
The Mariners knocked out Texas starter Derek Holland in the fifth after successive one-out singles, but Alex Claudio got Leonys Martin to ground into a double play.
Holland (7-7) gave up four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Scribner got five outs after replacing Walker but exited after Carlos Beltran squibbed a two-out double to left in the seventh inning. Nick Vincent protected the lead by retiring Adrian Beltre on a fly to right.
Vincent then worked a one-two-three eighth inning before Edwin Diaz closed out the victory for his 13th save in 14 chances.
Walker started the game with a four-pitch walk to Nomar Mazara. None of the pitches were close. Walker went to a full count on Ian Desmond but walked him, too.
Then Walker steadied. He struck out Beltran on three pitches and retired Beltre and Rougned Odor on fly balls — although Odor’s drive sent Martin to the center-field wall.
The Mariners opened the scoring when Lee’s slicing two-out drive to right field in the second inning just stayed fair at the foul pole. It was his 14th homer of the season.
Texas struck back in the third after Walker began the inning his hitting Robinson Chirinos with a pitch. One-out ground singles by Desmond and Beltran produced the tying run.
Beltre’s grounder through the left side resulted in an out at the plate — a great tag by Iannetta — but the Rangers took a 2-1 lead when Rougned Odor followed with a single through the right side.
Beltran scored the go-ahead run.
The Mariners loaded the bases with one out later in the inning on singles by Shawn O’Malley and Guillermo Heredia and a walk to Franklin Gutierrez — but they got nothing.
Robinson Cano chased an 2-2 slider nowhere near the plate for a strikeout, and Nelson Cruz swung through a 1-2 fastball.
The Mariners then loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning by sandwiching singles by Seager and Martin around a walk to Lee.
Iannetta then lined a two-run double just inside the left-field line for a 3-2 lead. O’Malley popped out, but Heredia’s soft infield hopper turned into an RBI single.
Even so, the chance for a bigger inning slipped away. The Mariners left runners at first and third when Gutierrez struck out, and Cano grounded out weakly to short.
That failure to add on allowed Texas to close to within 4-3 when Desmond opened the fifth inning with a homer.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Catcher Chris Iannetta made a terrific catch and tag at the plate for the second out in third inning.
The Rangers had runners at first and second with one out when Adrian Beltre grounded a single through the left side. Ian Desmond tried to score from second as Guillermo Heredia made a strong throw to the plate.
The ball and Desmond arrived roughly at the same time, but Iannetta made the catch, applied the tag and held onto the ball. The Rangers challenged the call, but a replay confirmed the out.
PLUS: Dae-Ho Lee continued his recent surge by going 2-for-3 with a walk. He is 13-for-29 in his last eight games…Guillermo Heredia had two singles and a walk in four plate appearances as the leadoff hitter.
MINUS: Robinson Cano had a walk in four plate appearances, but his hitting streak ended at 11 games…Nelson Cruz went hitless in four at-bats, and his RBI streak ended at six games…
STAT PACK: Kyle Seager’s 27 homers are not only a career high. It marks the fifth straight years that he’s set a career high. He hit three in 2011, 20 in 2012, 22 in 2013, 25 in 2015 and 26 in 2015.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
