Mariners 2, Blue Jays 1 (12 innings): Cano’s sacrifice fly wins it

Somehow, the Mariners are still kicking.
After nearly wasting a vintage Felix Hernandez effort, after watching their rookie phenom Edwin Diaz serve up a game-tying homer in the ninth inning, after dodging Toronto threats in the 10th and 11th innings…
After all that and more, the Mariners pumped some life into their long-shot postseason quest by pulling out a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in 12 innings.
Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson keyed the Mariners’ winning rally with two misplays. First, he threw wildly to first after fielding Guillermo Heredia’s leadoff grounder.
That put Heredia on second.
The Jays tried for an out at third on Ben Gamel’s bunt, but Donaldson couldn’t hold the throw. That put runners at first and third with no outs.
Robinson Cano then delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly.
The victory enabled the Mariners to avoid a three-game sweep by Toronto and pulled them temporarily to within 2 1/2 games of Baltimore in the race for the American League’s final wild-card berth.
The Orioles played Wednesday night against Boston. The Mariners must also leap past Houston and Detroit to get to Baltimore — all with just 10 games remaining.
So it’s still an uphill climb, but this was a step in the right direction.
The Mariners were two outs away from a 1-0 victory when Diaz served up a game-tying homer to Jose Bautista in the ninth inning.
Diaz came with a 98-mph fastball on a 2-2 pitch, and Bautista turned and drove it high and deep to left. The only question was whether the ball would stay fair.
It did. And after a muted bat flip, Bautista circled the bases as the Blue Jays-dominant crowd of 39,595 at Safeco Field erupted in celebration. It was Diaz’s second blown save in 18 chances.
Both teams had chances in extra innings,
Evan Scribner escaped a major Toronto threat in the 10th inning.
Michael Saunders led off with a double to left, and pinch-runner Melvin Upton moved to third on Ryan Goins’ sacrifice bunt.
That prompted the Mariners to shorten their infield — and shortstop Mike Freeman, just into the game, saved the go-ahead run with a diving web-gem catch on Kevin Pillar’s line drive.
Scribner then struck out Devon Travis.
Toronto mounted another threat in the 11th inning when Donaldson led off with a single against Tom Wilhelmsen, who then walked Edwin Encarnacion.
Nick Vincent replaced Wilhelmsen and struck out Bautista on three pitches before getting Russell Martin to ground into a double play.
The Mariners missed a chance in their 11th after Kyle Seager worked back from a 1-2 hole for a one-out walk against Aaron Loup, the eighth Toronto pitcher.
Loup then jumped ahead 0-2 on Franklin Gutierrez before issuing another walk. After Leonys Martin fouled out, Toronto again went to the bullpen for Ryan Tepera, whose first pitch to Mike Zunino got past Martin.
The runners moved to second and third.
Tepera missed with the next three pitches for a walk that loaded the bases before retiring Freeman on a grounder to first.
Hernandez permitted just two hits over seven innings before handing a 1-0 lead to the bullpen.
The Mariners also went to their “hands team” to start the eighth inning with Heredia and Gamel replacing Nori Aoki and Seth Smith in the outfield corners in addition to catcher Mike Zunino entering the game.
Reliever Steve Cishek issued a leadoff walk to ex-Mariner Justin Smoak, who was replaced by Dalton Pompey as a pinch-runner.
Pompey tried to steal second on a 2-1 pitch to Kevin Pillar, but Zunino responded with a strong throw, and Cano made a sweep tag for the out.
Cishek retired Pillar on a fly to left, but when he walked Travis, the Mariners summoned Diaz to face Donaldson, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player.
Diaz struck out Donaldson but couldn’t close out the victory in the ninth. Bautista’s homer also allowed Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez to gain a no-decision after permitting just one run and four hits in six innings.
Before Bautista’s blast, the game’s only run came after Jesus Sucre started the third inning with a double against Sanchez. Aoki delivered a one-out RBI single.
