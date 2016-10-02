Athletics 3, Mariners 2: Season concludes in a spring-like atmosphere

If you’ve never been to spring training, Sunday’s regular-season finale at Safeco Field offered a reasonable facsimile. Felix Hernandez pitched just three innings. Nelson Cruz and other regulars didn’t play.
Et cetera.
For the record: Oakland scored three runs against Hernandez and held on for a 3-2 victory over the Mariners in front of a crowd of 24,856 on a pleasantly cool afternoon.
And the game chugged along in stark contrast to Saturday night’s roller-coaster thriller, when the Mariners, still alive in the postseason chase, erased a series of deficits before succumbing 9-8 to the A’s in 10 innings.
That loss ended the Mariners’ postseason hopes and framed Sunday’s game in a March-like sense of urgency.
What could have been…
Hernandez (11-8) gave up three runs and four hits while throwing 47 pitches in closing out a disappointing season. He finished with a 3.82 ERA; his highest since he finished 2007 at 3.92.
His career mark entering the season was 3.11.
The game was more notable, from a Mariners’ perspective, for what didn’t happen.
Robinson Cano entered the game with a .299 average in quest of reaching .300. He served as the designated hitter in place of Cruz but went hitless in three at-bats and finished at .298.
Third baseman Kyle Seager has been stuck on 99 RBIs since his three-run homer Wednesday capped a 12-4 romp at Houston in the Mariners’ final road game. He finished with 99 RBIs.
As for the Mariners, the loss meant they finished the season at 86-76, which represented 10-victory improvement over 2015 but nonetheless extended their postseason drought to 15 years.
Oakland lefty Sean Manaea (7-9) limited the Mariners to two runs in six innings before the last-place Athletics (69-93) closed out their victory with a bullpen relay of Liam Hendriks, Daniel Coulombe and John Axford.
Stephen Vogt jumped a first-pitch curve for a two-out homer in the first inning against Hernandez.
Oakland extended its lead to 3-0 after Matt Olson’s leadoff double in the third inning. Olson scored on Marcus Semien’s one-out line single to center.
Semien went to second on the throw home and scored on pinch-hitter Chad Pinder’s two-out ground single into center. Pinder batted for Vogt.
Hernandez finished the inning, but that was it. Pat Venditte replaced the King to start the fourth.
The Mariners did little against Manaea through four innings but broke through with two runs in the fifth.
Dae-Ho Lee led off with a single. Ben Gamel followed with a double that hopped the center-field wall. Manaea retired the next two hitters, but Guillermo Heredia grounded a two-run double past third base.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Third baseman Kyle Seager recorded the Mariners’ final defensive out of the year by battling the sun on a foul pop by Matt Olson near the Oakland dugout in the ninth inning.
QUOTABLE: "I don’t know the exact number," general manager Jerry Dipoto said, "but we have played about 1,000 games as an organization, and today will be the first one that doesn’t mean anything."
The exact number is 966. (Close enough)
All seven of the Mariners’ minor-league affiliates reached postseason, and the big-league club wasn’t eliminated until game 161 in a 162-game season.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
