Mariners retain entire coaching staff; add Brosius to the mix

A year after retooling their coaching staff as part of an general organizational overhaul, the Mariners confirmed plans Thursday to retain their entire uniformed staff for the 2017 season — plus one.
Triple-A Tacoma hitting coach Scott Brosius is joining the big-league staff, where his duties will include serving as an assistant to hitting coach Edgar Martinez.
"Our coaches played a huge role in creating the culture, both on and off the field, that we enjoyed last season," manager Scott Servais said. "I am pleased that all will return in 2017 as we continue to work toward our shared goal of winning a World Series in Seattle."
Thursday’s announcement confirmed an Oct. 2 report in The News Tribune that cited sources indicating all coaches would be retained and that Brosius would be added to the big-league staff.
Martinez became the hitting coach on June 20, 2015 and is the only holdover from the previous staff under former manager Lloyd McClendon. The other five coaches will be entering their second year in the organization.
They are: bench coach Tim Bogar, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., third-base coach Manny Acta, first-base coach Casey Candaele and bullpen coach Mike Hampton.
Brosius is also entering his second year in the organization after spending the previous eight seasons as the head coach at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. He fills a vacant position on the staff.
Major League rules permit clubs to have have seven on-field, uniformed coaches, but the Mariners chose last season to operate with only six.
"I’m excited to have Scott on our staff," Servais said. " He’s a great communicator and, with his experiences as a successful player and head collegiate coach, he will be a great fit in Seattle.
"He relates well to the veteran player as well as the younger guys, and he is all in on our philosophy of controlling the zone. Edgar and he will make a great pair to help all our hitters move forward."
While the Mariners have not confirmed it, they are expected to replace Brosius at Tacoma by promoting Brian Hunter, who spent the last two seasons as the hitting coach at Short-A Everett.
The Mariners also announced that Chris Prieto will now serve as a special-projects coach after spending the three previous seasons as the quality-assurance coach.
Also returning: bullpen catcher Fleming Baez and batting practice pitcher Nasusel Cabrera.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
