Mariners pitchers Paxton and Walker in line for big raises in 2017

1:52 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Artillery Battalion welcomed home Pause

1:59 Pete Carroll: Rookie George Fant 'ready to play' at LT for Seahawks

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

1:16 Citizens rally at Capitol in protest of police brutality

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:58 Huskies OC Jonathan Smith talks about Utah's pass defense

2:18 Move-in day Milestone: UWT students at Court 17 Apartments

4:15 Former Olympia mayor establishes consulting business