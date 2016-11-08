Cano and Seager come up short in quest for Gold Gloves

Neither second baseman Robinson Cano nor third baseman Kyle Seager added to their Gold Glove collection Tuesday when Rawlings Sporting Goods announced this year’s recipients.
It marked the second straight year that no Mariner was recognized as the best defensive player in the American League at his position.
Seager won the award in 2014, but he lost out this year to Adrian Beltre, a former Mariner who now plays for Texas. Baltimore’s Manny Machado was the other finalist at third base.
Cano was the 2010 and 2012 recipient while playing for the New York Yankees, but he lost out this year to Detroit’s Ian Kinsler. The other second-base finalist was Boston’s Dustin Pedroia.
Rawlings identified three finalists on Oct. 27 for each position in both leagues.
The winner is determined through weighted formula that assigns 75 percent to a vote by the managers and coaches in each league. The remaining 25 percent consists of a sabermetric formula.
Managers and coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.
MINOR-LEAGUE FREE AGENTS
Nine players who ended their season at Triple-A Tacoma are among those who qualify for minor-league free agency. The list includes catcher Rob Brantly and right-handed pitchers Mayckol Guaipe, Forrest Snow and Al Albuquerque.
In all, there are 26 minor-league free agents from the Mariners’ organization, including left-hander Danny Hultzen, whose latest comeback from shoulder surgeries ended after two rehab appearances in June.
A player qualifies for minor-league free agency after playing six full minor-league seasons for the club that drafted him or, once released by that club, after any subsequent contract expires.
Others who concluded their season with the Rainiers: Right-handed pitcher Kevin Munson; left-handed pitcher Kraig Sitton; catcher P.J. Jones; and outfielders Mike Baxter and Ryan Strausborger.
Others from the organization:
Right-handed pitchers Geovanny Acosta, Bryan Evans, Osmer Morales, Ramon Morla, Dillon Moyer, Isaac Sanchez and Kyle Schepel. Left-handed pitchers Joselito Cano and Brandon Sisk. Catcher Ryan Casteel. Second baseman Luis Benoit. Shortstop Benji Gonzalez. Third basemen Patrick Brady and Renny Osuna. Outfielders Leon Landry and Ismael Pena.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments