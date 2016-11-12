Mariners acquire utilityman Danny Valencia in trade from Oakland

It didn’t take long for the Mariners to acquire the right-handed corner bat they prioritized this off-season. On Saturday, they obtained Danny Valencia from Oakland in a trade for minor-league pitcher Paul Blackburn.
Valencia, 32, has a .271 career average, including .321 against left-handed pitchers, over seven seasons with six major-league clubs. He can play first base, third base, left field and right field.
"Danny's skill set is a good fit for our club," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He’s been a very productive offensive player, especially against left-handed pitching.
"In addition, his ability to handle all four corner positions presents (manager) Scott (Servais) with a welcome level of flexibility when creating lineups."
Acquiring Valencia potentially fills the Mariners’ dual needs for a right-handed hitter for two platoon situations: at first base with rookie Dan Vogelbach; and in the outfield with veteran Seth Smith.
"I think my role is to play first base, probably some right field," Valencia agreed. "I don’t know how much time Kyle (Seager) gets off at third, but (I can play there) on an occasional day off for him."
While Valencia has logged time at multiple positions, he has primarily played third base in his big-league career. His resume shows only 43 games, including 22 starts,at first base.
"I feel good over there," he insisted. "It’s funny. One of the years I was at the University of Miami, Ryan Braun was our third baseman. I played first that whole year. I have experience playing there.
"It works out well because down here (in Florida), I’m able to work with a couple of really good defensive first basemen — Yonder Alonso and Eric Hosmer. We’re all friends, and we all hang out. I think it will be a good thing for me."
The trade, at least initially, represents a short-term patch because Valencia is tracking to become a free agent after next season.
For now, he is eligible this winter for salary arbitration after making $3.15 million while batting .287 with a .346 on-base percentage for the Athletics in 130 games. He had 17 home runs and 51 RBIs.
"Hopefully, Seattle is a place I get to play long-term," Valencia said. "I’ve always enjoyed my time there. I’m sure you’ve heard it a ton, but I idolized Ken Griffey Jr. as a player when I was growing up.
"I always thought about myself wearing the Seattle Mariners’ jersey."
In Blackburn, the Mariners surrendered a 22-year-old pitcher they obtained July 20 with Vogelbach from the Chicago Cubs in a trade for left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery.
Blackburn was a combined 9-5 with a 3.27 ERA in 27 games in Double-A at Tennessee (in the Cubs’ system) and Jackson. He projected to open next season at Triple-A Tacoma.
The trade leaves the Mariners with three openings on their 40-man roster as they approach the Nov. 18 deadline for adding Rule 5-eligible players to their roster. Those left unprotected are eligible for selection in the Dec. 8 draft.
