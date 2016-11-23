Mariners acquire shortstop Jean Segura in five-player deal with Arizona

How’s this for an early Black Friday deal?
The Mariners finally landed their much-sought veteran shortstop late Wednesday night when they obtained Jean Segura in a five-player deal that sent right-hander Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Segura was one of the premier offensive players in the majors last season," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "His combination of average, power and speed is extremely difficult to find, especially at a position like shortstop and at the top of our lineup.
"We believe pairing him with (second baseman) Robinson Cano gives us tremendous offensive potential in the middle of our infield."
The Mariners also received outfielder Mitch Haniger and left-handed reliever Zac Curtis in the deal.
"We see Haniger as a high-ceiling prospect who projects to join our outfield as soon as next season," Dipoto said, "while Zac Curtis’ track record in the minors gives us great confidence in his future as a big league pitcher."
The deal comes at a significant cost.
Walker has long been viewed as the heir apparent to Felix Hernandez atop the Mariners’ rotation, and Marte projected as the club’s shortstop for the future.
The deal required the Mariners to clear one space on their 40-man roster, which they achieved by designating switch-pitcher Pat Venditte for assignment.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
