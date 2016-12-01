Mariners reach two-year deal with lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski

General manager Jerry Dipoto checked another item off the Mariners’ off-season shopping list Thursday when the club reached a two-year agreement with veteran free-agent lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski.
Financial details of the deal, first reported by Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, are not yet known. Rzepczynski (pronounced zep-CHIN-skee) made $2.95 million last season while posting a 2.70 ERA in 70 appearances for Oakland and Washington.
The signing hasn’t yet been confirmed by Mariners, and sources indicate there remain details to finalize. Since it is also pending a physical, it might not become official for a few days.
But multiple sources confirmed a deal is in place. Once it becomes official, the Mariners must make a corresponding move to clear space on their 40-man roster.
Rzepczynski, 31, is an eight-year veteran who fills the Mariners’ desire to acquire an late-inning lefty with strikeout stuff. He averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 419 career games while compiling a 3.80 ERA with six clubs.
The Mariners previously pursued lefty free-agent Brett Cecil before he signed a four-year deal with St. Louis for $30.5 million.
The pending deal continues a frenetic off-season for the Mariners, who have made six trades involving 17 players between Nov. 6 and Nov. 28.
It also leaves the club with only one more identified need to address: a veteran starting pitcher capable of stepping into the middle of their rotation.
Rzepczynski has generally been regarded as one of the game’s top lefty set-up relievers in recent years. He has just one career save but 85 holds in 102 save opportunities. He had 11 holds last season in 12 opportunities.
