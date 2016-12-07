Mariners to acquire right-hander Chris Heston from Giants

The Mariners won’t leave empty-handed from the Winter Meetings after reaching an agreement Wednesday to acquire right-hander Chris Heston from San Francisco for a player to be named later.
Heston, 28, missed much of last season because of a severe oblique injury after going 12-11 with a 3.95 ERA in 31 starts for the Giants in 2015. He is not yet eligible for arbitration, which makes him a low-cost acquisition.
The trade could be completed as soon as the Rule 5 Draft concludes on Thursday. The Mariners will need to make a space-clearing clearing move on their 40-man roster to accommodate Heston.
Heston opened last season in the Giants’ bullpen but was sent to Triple-A Sacramento in late April after allowing six runs and nine hits over five innings in four appearances.
After going 2-8 with a 3.77 ERA in 13 games, including 12 starts, Heston was diagnosed with a strained oblique and placed on the 60-day disabled list.
