Mariners make two picks in minor-league phase of Rule 5 Draft

The Mariners, with no openings on their 40-man roster, were prohibited from making a selection Thursday in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. They did make two picks in the minor-league phase:
***Left-handed pitcher Paul Paez, 24, from the New York Mets, who was a combined 4-1 with a 3.88 ERA in 34 relief appearances at Hi-A St. Lucie (20) and Double-A Binghamton .
"Paez is a left-handed pitcher who throws strikes," assistant general manager Jeff Kingston said. "He can really spin a breaking ball and has had a lot of success in the minor leagues."
***Center fielder Chuck Taylor, 23, from Arizona, a switch-hitter who batted .261 with a .354 on-base percentage in 83 games at Hi-A Visalia (42) and Double-A Mobile.
"Taylor fits our organization really well," Kinston said. "He controls the zone. He gets on base. He’s got a good defensive skill set. We think he can really help us in (Double-A) Arkansas next year."
The Mariners also lost two players, including right-handed pitcher Kevin Gadea, 22, to Tampa Bay in the Major League phase. He was a combined 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 games, including eight starts, at Lo-A Clinton and Rookie Peoria.
"He’s a prospect, for sure," Kingston said. "He came on strong this year for us. Finished the year in Clinton and pitched really well. He’s pitching well in winter ball right now. He’s been durable. We liked him. A good-looking kid."
The Mariners also lost outfielder Austin Wilson in the minor-league phase to St. Louis. He batted just .226 last season with 13 homers and 49 RBIs in 104 games at Hi-A Bakersfield,
Wilson, 24, was a second-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft but has rarely played to his potential.
"Austin had a really nice year two years ago in Clinton," Kingston said, "then he got hurt. He just never was really able to get on track after that. He struggled the last couple of years in the Cal League.
"He’s a great kid. A hard worker. Big upside. Has the tools. Just hasn’t been able to translate them into skills the last couple of years."
Clubs pay $100,000 to select a player in the Major League phase of the draft, and he must remain on a 25-man active roster (or disabled list) for the entire next season or be offered back to his former club for $50,000.
Clubs pay $24,000 to choose a player in the minor-league phase and have his rights with no restrictions until he reaches eligibility as a minor-league free agent.
