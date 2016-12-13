Mariners lose pitcher Zach Lee to Padres in waiver claim

1:11 VIDEO: Fans eager for Mariners home opener Pause

1:18 VIDEO: Scott Servais talks about spring training expectations

4:14 VIDEO: Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano ready for season

1:24 WATCH: Mariners manager Scott Servais talks about Felix Hernandez

2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce

2:22 Pete Carroll: Seahawks already moving on to Thursday vs Rams

8:12 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies' loss to Nevada

5:03 Markelle Fultz, David Crisp discuss Huskies' loss to Nevada

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"