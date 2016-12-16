Mariners release Caminero to pursue opportunity in Japan

The Mariners, in an anticipated move, released right-handed reliever Arquimedes Caminero on Friday in order to allow him to pursue an opportunity with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Central League.
The News Tribune reported Dec. 10 that the club had already agreed to sell Caminero’s contract. The move suggests the Mariners saw Caminero, 29, as a long shot to win a spot next year in their bullpen and as possessing limited trade value.
Caminero was under club control for four more seasons, but he was also out of options, which means he must clear waivers in order to be sent again to the minors.
The move means the Mariners now have one opening on their 40-man roster.
The Mariners acquired Caminero on Aug. 6 from Pittsburgh for minor-league pitchers Jake Brentz and Pedro Vasquez. Caminero was 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 18 games for the Mariners and is 7-5 with a 3.83 ERA in 149 career games.
Caminero is the second Mariners player to head for Japan since the season ended. The Mariners previously outfielder Stefen Romero in order to allow him to sign with the Orix Buffaloes.
