December 17, 2016 9:15 AM

Mariners’ final 2016 payroll showed 23.1-percent jump over previous year

By Bob Dutton

SEATTLE

The final numbers are out. The Mariners finished the 2016 season with a payroll of $153,168,772 for its 40-man roster, according to figures obtained by The Associated Press from the Commissioner’s Office.

The Mariners’ total represents a 23.1 percent increase over their final 2015 payroll of $124,385,330. Their 2016 payroll ranked 12th among the 30 major-league clubs, up from 15th in 2015.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the highest 2016 payroll at $254,937,968, followed by the New York Yankees at $224,461,450. Milwaukee had the smallest payroll at $65,530,828.

The Commissioner’s Office determines a club’s final payroll through salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions.

The formula is slightly different in determining payrolls for luxury tax purposes.

Those figures consist of the average annual values of contracts and $12,953,201 per club for benefits and extended benefits, which include items such as health and pension benefits, club medical costs, etc.

The luxury tax is a progressive tax and is assessed this year on payrolls exceeding $189 million. Six teams exceeded the threshold: the Dodgers, Yankees, Detroit, Chicago Cubs, Boston and San Francisco.

The Mariners finished with a luxury-tax payroll of $171,340,795, which was an 18.2 percent increase from their 2015 figure of $144,984,811.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Recent Mariners’ final payrolls

2016: $153,168,772 (12th among 30 clubs)

2015: $124,385,330 (15th)

2014: $108,957,206 (16th)

2013: $91,102,412 (19th)

2012: $84,450,157 (21st)

2011: $98,067,684 (14th)

Final 2016 payrolls

Los Angeles Dodgers: $254,937,968

New York Yankees: $224,461,450

Boston: $200,563,162

Detroit: $199,316,863

Chicago Cubs: $181,914,941

San Francisco: $180,876,281

Los Angeles Angels: $173,037,550

Washington: $155,516,130

Texas: $154,330,755

St. Louis: $153,738,117

Toronto: $153,365,369

Seattle: $153,168,772

Baltimore: $152,143,130

New York Mets: $150,121,895

Kansas City: $143,380,023

Chicago White Sox: $124,423,259

Colorado: $109,957,896

Philadelphia: $109,377,502

Atlanta: $108,815,848

Minnesota: $106,840,501

Houston: $103,697,860

Cleveland: $100,434,413

Pittsburgh: $99,866,170

Arizona: $97,053,717

San Diego: $96,990,125

Cincinnati: $91,874,487

Oakland: $87,599,724

Miami: $80,996,456

Tampa Bay: $66,672,702

Milwaukee: $65,530,828

Total: $4,081,003,894

