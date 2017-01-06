Mariners plug hole in rotation by acquiring right-hander Yovani Gallardo

The Mariners made their much-anticipated move Friday to acquire a veteran starting pitcher when they obtained right-hander Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for outfielder Seth Smith.
"Gallardo gives us the veteran presence that we have been searching for," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He has a track record of durability and success as a starting pitcher.
"After examining the free agent and trade market, Yovani is the best fit for our club as we move forward this off-season."
The Mariners also received cash in the deal, presumably to help bridge the difference in salaries. Gallardo will make $11 million this season, and his contract contains a club option for 2018 at $13 million with a $2 million buyout clause.
Smith will make $7 million this season before becoming a free agent.
Gallardo, 30, was 6-8 with a 5.42 ERA last season in 23 starts for the Orioles. He missed nearly two month — April 23 to June 18 — because of tendinitis in the biceps of his right shoulder.
But Gallardo made at least 30 starts in each of his six previous seasons. He is a 10-year veteran who is 108-83 with a 3.79 ERA in 270 career games, including 267 starts.
Smith, 34, batted .249 last season with 16 homers and a career-high 63 RBIs in 137 games. He had projected to serve as the left-handed bat in a right-field platoon with rookie Mitch Haniger.
Dealing Smith could prompt the Mariners to seek another veteran hitter through a trade or free agency. Their outfield projects three rookies — Haniger, Ben Gamel and Guillermo Heredia — in a mix with Leonys Martin, Nelson Cruz and Danny Valencia.
The Mariners are likely to slot Gallardo at No. 4 in their rotation behind Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Hisashi Iwakuma. The fifth spot currently projects as a battle between Nathan Karns and Ariel Miranda.
Gallardo spent eight years at Milwaukee before a Jan. 19, 2015 trade sent him to Texas, where he was 13-11 with 3.42 ERA in 33 starts. He signed last February with the Orioles as a free agent.
