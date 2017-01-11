Mariners’ 40-man roster and off-season roster moves

The Mariners currently have no openings on their 40-man roster (as of Jan. 11). The service time for each player is shown in years.days (i.e., 5.042 is five years and 42 days).
PITCHERS (22)
RHP Dan Altavilla (0.038, three options). Not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Jonathan Aro (0.040; one option): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Steve Cishek (5.143; two options): Signed through 2017.
LHP Zac Curtis (0.071, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Edwin Diaz (0.122, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Casey Fien (4.118, one option): Signed through 2017.
LHP Paul Fry (0.000, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Yovani Gallardo (9.108, not applicable): Signed through 2017 with club option for 2018.
RHP Felix Hernandez (11.060; not applicable): Signed through 2019 with club option for 2020.
RHP Chris Heston (1.140, one option): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (5.000; three options): Signed through 2017 with club option for 2018.
LHP Ariel Miranda (0.062, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
LHP James Paxton (2.152; two options): Eligible for arbitration.
LHP James Pazos (0.067, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
LHP Marc Rzepczynski (6.132, not applicable): Signed through 2018.
RHP Evan Scribner (3.142; no options): Eligible for arbitration.
RHP Shae Simmons (2.111, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
LHP Drew Smyly (4.154, two options): Eligible for arbitration.
RHP Thyago Vieira (0.000, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Nick Vincent (3.067; no options): Eligible for arbitration.
RHP Rob Whalen (0.061, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
RHP Tony Zych (1.006; two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
CATCHERS (3)
Carlos Ruiz (10.069; not applicable): Signed through 2017.
Jesus Sucre (2.138; no options): Signed through 2017.
Mike Zunino (2.166; one option): Eligible for arbitration.
INFIELDERS (9)
Robinson Cano (11.153; not applicable): Signed through 2023.
Michael Freeman (0.039; two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration..
Taylor Motter (0.049, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration..
D.J. Peterson (0.000, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
Kyle Seager (5.085; three options): Signed through 2021 with club option for 2022.
Jean Segura (4.065, two options): Eligible for arbitration.
Danny Valencia (5.118, no options): Eligible for arbitration.
Dan Vogelbach (0.022; three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration..
OUTFIELDERS (6)
Nelson Cruz (9.082; not applicable): Signed through 2018.
Jarrod Dyson (5.088, no options): Eligible for arbitration.
Ben Gamel (0.043; two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
Mitch Haniger (0.048, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
Guillermo Heredia (0.055, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.
Leonys Martin (4.078; no options): Eligible for arbitration.
40-MAN ROSTER TRANSACTIONS SINCE SEASON ENDED
January 11: RHP Shae Simmons and OF Mallex Smith acquired from Atlanta for LHPs Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows; RHP Cody Martin designated for assignment; LHP Drew Smyly acquired from Tampa Bay for OF Mallex Smith, INF Carlos Vargas and LHP Ryan Yarbrough.
January 6: RHP Yovani Gallardo acquired with cash from Baltimore for OF Seth Smith; OF Jarrod Dyson acquired from Kansas City for RHP Nathan Karns.
December 16: RHP Arquimedes Caminero released in order to pursue opportunity with Yomiuri Giants in Japan.
December 14: INF/OF Richie Shaffer claimed on waivers by Philadelphia.
December 13: RHP Zach Lee claimed on waivers by San Diego.
December 9: LHP Dean Kiekhefer assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers; LHP Tyler Pike traded to Atlanta as player to be named later in Nov. 28 trade.
December 7: RHP Chris Heston acquired in trade from San Francisco for a player to be named later. INF/OF Richie Shaffer designated for assignment.
December 5: C Jesus Sucre agreed to a one-year deal.
December 3: LHP Marc Rzepczynski agreed to a two-year deal; RHP Casey Fien agreed to a one-year deal; LHP Dean Kiekhefer and RHP Zach Lee designated for assignment..
December 2: RHP Ryan Weber assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers.
December 1: SHP Pat Venditte assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers.
November 28: RHPs Rob Whalen and Max Povse acquired from Atlanta for OF Alex Jackson and a player to be named later. RHP Ryan Weber designated for assignment.
November 23: SS Jean Segura, OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Zac Curtis acquired from Arizona for RHP Taijuan Walker and SS Ketel Marte. SHP Pat Venditte designated for assignment.
November 22: RHP Tom Wilhelmsen placed on unconditional release waivers.
November 18: INF/OFs Taylor Motter and Richie Shaffer acquired from Tampa Bay in trade for INF Dalton Kelly and RHPs Andrew Kittredge and Dylan Thompson; LHP James Pazos acquired from New York Yankees in trade for RHP Zack Littell; LHP Paul Fry, RHP Thyago Vieira and 1B D.J. Peterson added to 40-man roster; RHP Tom Wilhelmsen designated for assignment; LHP David Rollins claimed on waivers by Chicago Cubs; OF Stefen Romero granted release in order to pursue opportunity in Japan.
November 12: UTL Danny Valencia acquired from Oakland in trade for RHP Paul Blackburn.
November 9: C Steven Baron released.
November 7: RHP Ryan Cook rejected outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma and became a free agent.
November 6: C Carlos Ruiz acquired in trade from Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Vidal Nuno.
November 4: LHP Dean Kiekhefer obtained from St. Louis in waiver claim; LHP Charlie Furbush and C Steve Clevenger rejected outright assignments to Triple-A Tacoma and became free agents.
November 3: OF Seth Smith retained by Mariners exercising option; C Chris Iannetta became free agent when Mariners didn’t exercise option; OF Nori Aoki lost to Houston in waiver claim; RHP Nathan Karns reinstated from 60-day disabled list; 1Bs Adam Lind and Dae-Ho Lee, OF Franklin Gutierrez, and RHP Drew Storen became free agents.
November 2: RHP Ryan Weber obtained from Atlanta in waiver claim; RHP Adrian Sampson activated from 60-day disabled list and lost to Texas in waiver claim; C Steve Clevenger, LHP Charlie Furbush and RHP Ryan Cook activated from 60-day disabled list, cleared waivers and assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma; C Steve Baron designated for assignment.
