Arbitration-eligible players to exchange figures Friday with Mariners

It’s time for the Mariners to start paying up after acquiring four arbitration-eligible players through trades since the season ended. In all, the club now faces possible hearings with eight players.
Three of the highest-priced negotiations are expected to be with newcomers: shortstop Jean Segura, left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly and first baseman/outfielder Danny Valencia.
The other eligible Mariners are outfielders Leonys Martin and Jarrod Dyson, left-handed pitcher James Paxton and right-handed relievers Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent.
Paxton, Scribner and Vincent are first-time eligibles.
All eligible players and clubs must exchange specific salary figures by 11 a.m. Friday for arbitration hearings that will be held from Feb. 1-21. The arbitration panel will pick one of the two figures after each side presents it case.
Negotiations can continue until the panel announces a decision.
Segura is in line for the highest salary among the eight players, at $7.3 million, in projections by www.MLBTradeRumors.com, followed by Smyly at $6.9 million, and Martin at $6.3 million.
Valencia projects to get $5.3 million, and outfielder Jarrod Dyson, another newcomer, projects to get $2.5 million.
The three first-time eligibles are projected for lower salaries: Paxton at $2.7 million, Vincent at $1.5 million and Scribner at $1.1 million.
