Edgar makes big jump in Hall of Fame voting but falls short

Call it an encouraging but still disappointing outcome.
Mariners icon Edgar Martinez, despite a significant surge in support, fell short Wednesday in this year’s balloting for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He has two remaining years of ballot eligibility.
Outfielder Tim Raines, first baseman Jeff Bagwell and catcher Pudge Rodriguez were the only players elected among 34 candidates in voting by 442 members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Election required that a player by cited on 332 — 75 percent — of the returned ballots.
Raines, Bagwell and Rodriguez will join former commissioner Bud Selig and former Atlanta and Kansas City general manager John Schuerholz in the July 30 induction ceremony near the museum’s site in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Selig and Schuerholz were elected last month by the Today’s Game Era committee. It is one of three committees that review candidates who are either no longer eligible or were never eligible in the BBWAA balloting.
Martinez, 54, finished at 58.6 percent with 259 votes, which marked a second straight double-digit percentage jump in his support. He languished at 27 percent in the 2015 balloting before jumping last year to 43.4 percent.
Raines, 57, gained election in his 10th and final year on the ballot when chosen on 86 percent of the ballots. He batted .294 with a .385 on-base percentage and 808 stolen bases in a 23-year career with six teams.
Tellingly, Raines appeared to benefit from an increased significance placed on advanced metrics in recent years by many voters. That same wave appears to account for least some of Martinez’s support.
Bagwell, 48, was elected in his seventh year by gaining 86.2 percent of the votes. He was a narrow miss last year at 71.6 percent after a 15-year career spent entirely with Houston. He had 449 homers, 1,259 RBIs and a .297 average in 2,157 games.
Rodriguez, 45, was elected in his first year of eligibility after a 21-year career with six clubs. A 14-time All-Star, he finished with 311 homers, 1,332 RBIs and a .296 average while winning 13 Gold Gloves for defensive excellence.
Rodriguez received 76 percent of the votes.
Reliever Trevor Hoffman fell five votes short at 74 percent, while outfielder Vladimir Guerrero was fifth, finishing 15 votes short at 71.7 percent. Martinez was sixth.
Martinez batted .312 with 309 homers and 1,261 RBIs in an 18-year career spent entirely with the Mariners. His .418 on-base percentage ranks 21st in history, and his .933 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) ranks 33rd.
Pitcher Roger Clemens and outfielder Barry Bonds, among the many players tainted by their connection to performance-enhancing drugs, made major gains by finishing sixth and seventh in the balloting.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
The vote (442 ballots returned; 332 required for election):
Jeff Bagwell 381 (86.2), Tim Raines 380 (86.0), Ivan Rodriguez 336 (76.0), Trevor Hoffman 327 (74.0), Vladimir Guerrero 317 (71.7), Edgar Martinez 259 (58.6), Roger Clemens 239 (54.1), Barry Bonds 238 (53.8), Mike Mussina 229 (51.8), Curt Schilling 199 (45.0), Lee Smith 151 (34.2), Manny Ramirez 105 (23.8), Larry Walker 97 (21.9), Fred McGriff 96 (21.7), Jeff Kent 74 (16.7), Gary Sheffield 59 (13.3), Billy Wagner 45 (10.2), Sammy Sosa 38 (8.6), Jorge Posada 17 (3.8), Magglio Ordonez 3 (0.7), Edgar Renteria 2 (0.5), Jason Varitek 2 (0.5), Tim Wakefield 1 (0.2), Casey Blake 0, Pat Burrell 0, Orlando Cabrera 0, Mike Cameron 0, J.D. Drew 0, Carlos Guillen 0, Derrek Lee 0, Melvin Mora 0, Arthur Rhodes 0, Freddy Sanchez 0, Matt Stairs 0.
Comments