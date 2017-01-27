Mariners’ 40-man roster, camp invites and off-season moves

Mariners Insider Blog

Here is the Mariners’ updated 40-man roster, which currently has no vacancies. It includes major-league service time (years.days), the number of options each player has remaining and his current contract status.

Also included is the list of 18 non-roster invites to big-league camp, which begins Feb. 14, when pitchers and catchers report to the Mariners’ year-round complex in Peoria, Ariz.

Finally, the file contains a list of all transactions affecting the Mariners’ 40-man roster since last season ended.

PITCHERS (22)

RHP Dan Altavilla (0.038, three options). Not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Steve Cishek (5.143; two options): Signed through 2017.

LHP Zac Curtis (0.071, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Edwin Diaz (0.122, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Casey Fien (4.118, one option): Signed through 2017.

LHP Paul Fry (0.000, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (9.108, not applicable): Signed through 2017 with club option for 2018.

RHP Felix Hernandez (11.060; not applicable): Signed through 2019 with club option for 2020.

RHP Chris Heston (1.140, one option): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (5.000; three options): Signed through 2017 with club option for 2018.

LHP Ariel Miranda (0.062, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

LHP Dillon Overton (0.032, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

LHP James Paxton (2.152; two options): Signed through 2017.

LHP James Pazos (0.067, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

LHP Marc Rzepczynski (6.132, not applicable): Signed through 2018.

RHP Evan Scribner (3.142; no options): Signed through 2017.

RHP Shae Simmons (2.111, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

LHP Drew Smyly (4.154, two options): Signed through 2017.

RHP Thyago Vieira (0.000, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Nick Vincent (3.067; no options): Signed through 2017.

RHP Rob Whalen (0.061, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

RHP Tony Zych (1.006; two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

CATCHERS (3)

Tuffy Gosewisch (2.154, one option): Signed through 2017.

Carlos Ruiz (10.069; not applicable): Signed through 2017.

Mike Zunino (2.166; one option): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

INFIELDERS (9)

Robinson Cano (11.153; not applicable): Signed through 2023.

Michael Freeman (0.039; two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

Taylor Motter (0.049, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

Shawn O’Malley (1.033; two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

D.J. Peterson (0.000, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

Kyle Seager (5.085; three options): Signed through 2021 with club option for 2022.

Jean Segura (4.065, two options): Signed through 2017.

Danny Valencia (5.118, no options): Signed through 2017.

Dan Vogelbach (0.022; three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration..

OUTFIELDERS (6)

Nelson Cruz (9.082; not applicable): Signed through 2018.

Jarrod Dyson (5.088, no options): Signed through 2017.

Ben Gamel (0.043; two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

Mitch Haniger (0.048, three options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

Guillermo Heredia (0.055, two options): Not yet eligible for arbitration.

Leonys Martin (4.078; no options): Signed through 2017.

NON-ROSTER INVITES TO BIG-LEAGUE CAMP

Right-handed pitchers (8): Christian Bergman, Cody Martin, Andrew Moore, Micah Owings, Max Povse, Peter Tago, Dylan Unsworth and Ryan Weber.

Left-handed pitcher (1): Dean Kiekhefer.

Switch-handed pitcher (1): Pat Venditte.

Catchers (5): Nevin Ashley, Steven Baron, Marcus Littlewood, Tyler Marlette and Sebastian Valle.

Infielder (1): Tyler Smith.

Outfielders (2): Tyler O’Neill and Kyle Waldrop.

The camp roster currently stands at 59 players, including outfielder Boog Powell, who is still serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

40-MAN ROSTER TRANSACTIONS SINCE SEASON ENDED

January 26: C Tuffy Gosewisch claimed off waivers from Atlanta; LHP Dillon Overton acquired in trade from Oakland for C Jason Goldstein; RHP Jonathan Aro and C Jesus Sucre designated for assignment.

January 13: LHPs James Paxton and Drew Smyly, RHPs Nick Vincent and Evan Scribner, OFs Leonys Martin and Jarrod Dyson, and 1B/OF Danny Valencia avoided arbitration by reaching agreement on one-year deals. RHP Cody Martin outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers.

January 12: SS Jean Segura avoided arbitration by reaching agreement on a one-year deal.

January 11: RHP Shae Simmons and OF Mallex Smith acquired from Atlanta for LHPs Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows; RHP Cody Martin designated for assignment; LHP Drew Smyly acquired from Tampa Bay for OF Mallex Smith, INF Carlos Vargas and LHP Ryan Yarbrough.

January 6: RHP Yovani Gallardo acquired with cash from Baltimore for OF Seth Smith; OF Jarrod Dyson acquired from Kansas City for RHP Nathan Karns.

December 16: RHP Arquimedes Caminero released in order to pursue opportunity with Yomiuri Giants in Japan.

December 14: INF/OF Richie Shaffer claimed on waivers by Philadelphia.

December 13: RHP Zach Lee claimed on waivers by San Diego.

December 9: LHP Dean Kiekhefer assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers; LHP Tyler Pike traded to Atlanta as player to be named later in Nov. 28 trade.

December 7: RHP Chris Heston acquired in trade from San Francisco for a player to be named later. INF/OF Richie Shaffer designated for assignment.

December 5: C Jesus Sucre agreed to a one-year deal.

December 3: LHP Marc Rzepczynski agreed to a two-year deal; RHP Casey Fien agreed to a one-year deal; LHP Dean Kiekhefer and RHP Zach Lee designated for assignment..

December 2: RHP Ryan Weber assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers.

December 1: SHP Pat Venditte assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers.

November 28: RHPs Rob Whalen and Max Povse acquired from Atlanta for OF Alex Jackson and a player to be named later. RHP Ryan Weber designated for assignment.

November 23: SS Jean Segura, OF Mitch Haniger and LHP Zac Curtis acquired from Arizona for RHP Taijuan Walker and SS Ketel Marte. SHP Pat Venditte designated for assignment.

November 22: RHP Tom Wilhelmsen placed on unconditional release waivers.

November 18: INF/OFs Taylor Motter and Richie Shaffer acquired from Tampa Bay in trade for INF Dalton Kelly and RHPs Andrew Kittredge and Dylan Thompson; LHP James Pazos acquired from New York Yankees in trade for RHP Zack Littell; LHP Paul Fry, RHP Thyago Vieira and 1B D.J. Peterson added to 40-man roster; RHP Tom Wilhelmsen designated for assignment; LHP David Rollins claimed on waivers by Chicago Cubs; OF Stefen Romero granted release in order to pursue opportunity in Japan.

November 12: UTL Danny Valencia acquired from Oakland in trade for RHP Paul Blackburn.

November 9: C Steven Baron released.

November 7: RHP Ryan Cook rejected outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma and became a free agent.

November 6: C Carlos Ruiz acquired in trade from Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Vidal Nuno.

November 4: LHP Dean Kiekhefer obtained from St. Louis in waiver claim; LHP Charlie Furbush and C Steve Clevenger rejected outright assignments to Triple-A Tacoma and became free agents.

November 3: OF Seth Smith retained by Mariners exercising option; C Chris Iannetta became free agent when Mariners didn’t exercise option; OF Nori Aoki lost to Houston in waiver claim; RHP Nathan Karns reinstated from 60-day disabled list; 1Bs Adam Lind and Dae-Ho Lee, OF Franklin Gutierrez, and RHP Drew Storen became free agents.

November 2: RHP Ryan Weber obtained from Atlanta in waiver claim; RHP Adrian Sampson activated from 60-day disabled list and lost to Texas in waiver claim; C Steve Clevenger, LHP Charlie Furbush and RHP Ryan Cook activated from 60-day disabled list, cleared waivers and assigned outright to Triple-A Tacoma; C Steve Baron designated for assignment.

