Lots of newcomers among the participants this weekend at Mariners FanFest

It’s nearly February, which means the start of spring training is fast approaching. First, though, comes the Mariners’ annual FanFest, which takes place Saturday and Sunday at Safeco Field.
This year’s schedule amounts to a get-acquainted session after another busy off-season that overhauled the roster. The weekend’s participants include seven newcomers in addition to some familiar faces and top prospects.
All will take part in autograph sessions and participate in various activities, including question-and-answer sessions.
The newcomers expected to attend are shortstop Jean Segura, outfielders Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger, first baseman/outfielder Danny Valencia and pitchers Drew Smyly, Yovani Gallardo and Marc Rzepczynski.
Other scheduled participants include outfielder Leonys Martin and pitchers James Paxton and Dan Altavilla along with four the organization’s top prospects: outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Kyle Lewis, and pitchers Andrew Moore and Nick Neidert.
General manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and hitting coach Edgar Martinez are also participating as are long-time fan favorites Jay Buhner, Dave Valle and Dan Wilson.
The FanFest runs each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public. Tickets are $10 for adults with those aged 14 and younger admitted free. Parking is available at the Safeco Field garage for $10.
In addition to the autographs and interviews, activities include the opportunity to run the bases, visit the Mariners’ clubhouse and take part in a 200-foot zip line ride across the outfield.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments