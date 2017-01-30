Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners sign reliever Jean Machi to minor-league deal

By Bob Dutton

SEATTLE

The Mariners added another veteran reliever to their big-league camp roster for spring training by signing right-hander Jean Machi to a minor-league deal.

Machi, 34, is 12-2 with a 3.47 ERA in 189 games over four seasons for San Francisco and Boston. His best season was 2014, when he was 7-1 for the Giants with a 2.58 ERA in 71 games.

He spent last season pitching in the minors, where he was a combined 4-3 with a 3.65 ERA in 48 games at Triple-A Iowa (Cubs) and Sacramento (Giants).

Adding Machi swells the Mariners’ camp roster to 62 players, including 19 non-roster players. That list currently includes right-handed reliever Jonathan Aro and catcher Jesus Sucre, who were designated last week for assignment.

Here is the list of the Mariners’ 19 non-roster invites to big-league camp, which begins Feb. 14, when pitchers and catchers report to the club’s complex in Peoria, Ariz.:

Right-handed pitchers (9): Christian Bergman, Jean Machi, Cody Martin, Andrew Moore, Micah Owings, Max Povse, Peter Tago, Dylan Unsworth and Ryan Weber.

Left-handed pitcher (1): Dean Kiekhefer.

Switch-handed pitcher (1): Pat Venditte.

Catchers (5): Nevin Ashley, Steven Baron, Marcus Littlewood, Tyler Marlette and Sebastian Valle.

Infielder (1): Tyler Smith.

Outfielders (2): Tyler O’Neill and Kyle Waldrop.

