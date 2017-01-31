Mariners sign reliever Nick Hagadone to minor-league deal

Lefty reliever Nick Hagadone, a former standout at Sumner High School and Washington, is the latest addition to the Mariners’ roster for big-league camp.
The Mariners reached an agreement Tuesday with Hagadone on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to big-league camp, which begins Feb. 14 when pitchers and catchers report to the club’s complex in Peoria, Ariz.
Hagadone, 31, is a Sumner graduate who spent five years with Cleveland before missing last season while recovering from elbow surgery. He was 3-2 with a 4.72 ERA in 143 relief appearances for the Indians from 2011-15.
Mariners third-base coach Manny Acta was Cleveland’s manager in 2011-12.
Hagadone’s elbow injury occurred July 15, 2015 when he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament while on a rehab assignment at Short-A Mahoning Valley for muscle strain in his lower back. He underwent elbow surgery later that month.
The signing boosts the Mariners’ camp roster to 63, which currently includes two players — catcher Jesus Sucre and right-handed reliever Jonathan Aro — who were designated last week for assignment.
The Mariners selected Hagadone in 36th round of the 2004 MLB Draft following his senior season at Sumner. He chose not to sign and instead attended Washington, where he was an All-Pacific 12 selection as a junior in 2007.
Boston chose Hagadone with the 55th overall pick in the 2007 draft. He was traded to the Indians on July 31, 2009 with pitchers Justin Masterson and Bryan Price for catcher Victor Martinez.
Hagadone elected to become a free agent following the 2015 season when he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment. He signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in December, but it was voided after an examination revealed further elbow problems.
