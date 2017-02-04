Mariners’ numerical roster for big-league camp

Here is the Mariners’ numerical roster as they prepare to open spring training (asterisk indicates non-roster invite to camp):
1 OF Jarrod Dyson
2 SS Jean Segura
3 C Mike Zunino
4 C Jesus Sucre*
5 OF Guillermo Heredia
6 INF Mike Freeman
7 C Tuffy Gosewisch
8 OF Boog Powell
9 Manager Scott Servais
10 C Nevin Ashley*
11 Hitting coach Edgar Martinez
12 OF Leonys Martin
13 INF Tyler Smith*
14 3B coach Manny Acta
15 3B Kyle Seager
16 OF Ben Gamel
17 OF Mitch Haniger
18 RHP Hisashi Iwakuma
20 1B Dan Vogelbach
21 INF Taylor Motter
22 2B Robinson Cano
23 DH Nelson Cruz
25 LHP Marc Rzepczynski
26 1B/OF Danny Valencia
27 Bench coach Tim Bogar
28 1B D.J. Peterson
29 Coach Scott Brosius
30 Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr.
31 RHP Steve Cishek
32 RHP Chris Heston
33 LHP Drew Smyly
34 RHP Felix Hernandez
35 RHP Micah Owings*
36 INF Shawn O’Malley
37 LHP Ariel Miranda
38 RHP Casey Fien
39 RHP Edwin Diaz
40 RHP Thyago Vieira
41 LHP Nick Hagadone*
43 1B coach Casey Candaele
44 OF Kyle Waldrop*
45 LHP Dean Kiekhefer*
46 Bullpen coach Mike Hampton
47 LHP James Pazos
48 RHP Jonathan Aro*
49 RHP Yovani Gallardo
50 RHP Nick Vincent
52 C Carlos Ruiz
53 RHP Dan Altavilla
54 C Sebastian Valle*
55 RHP Tony Zych
56 RHP Christian Bergman*
57 RHP Cody Martin*
58 RHP Evan Scribner
59 RHP Shae Simmons
60 LHP Dillon Overton
61 SHP Pat Venditte*
62 LHP Zac Curtis
63 RHP Rob Whalen
64 RHP Jean Machi*
65 LHP James Paxton
66 Bullpen catcher Fleming Baez
67 RHP Ryan Weber*
68 LHP Paul Fry*
69 RHP Dylan Unsworth*
70 OF Tyler O’Neill*
71 C Steven Baron*
72 C Marcus Littlewood*
73 C Tyler Martlette*
74 RHP Andrew Moore*
75 RHP Peter Tago*
76 RHP Max Povse*
88 Special projects coach Chris Prieto
89 Bullpen pitcher Nasusel Cabrera
