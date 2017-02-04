Mariners Insider Blog

February 4, 2017 10:47 AM

Mariners’ numerical roster for big-league camp

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Here is the Mariners’ numerical roster as they prepare to open spring training (asterisk indicates non-roster invite to camp):

1 OF Jarrod Dyson

2 SS Jean Segura

3 C Mike Zunino

4 C Jesus Sucre*

5 OF Guillermo Heredia

6 INF Mike Freeman

7 C Tuffy Gosewisch

8 OF Boog Powell

9 Manager Scott Servais

10 C Nevin Ashley*

11 Hitting coach Edgar Martinez

12 OF Leonys Martin

13 INF Tyler Smith*

14 3B coach Manny Acta

15 3B Kyle Seager

16 OF Ben Gamel

17 OF Mitch Haniger

18 RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

20 1B Dan Vogelbach

21 INF Taylor Motter

22 2B Robinson Cano

23 DH Nelson Cruz

25 LHP Marc Rzepczynski

26 1B/OF Danny Valencia

27 Bench coach Tim Bogar

28 1B D.J. Peterson

29 Coach Scott Brosius

30 Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr.

31 RHP Steve Cishek

32 RHP Chris Heston

33 LHP Drew Smyly

34 RHP Felix Hernandez

35 RHP Micah Owings*

36 INF Shawn O’Malley

37 LHP Ariel Miranda

38 RHP Casey Fien

39 RHP Edwin Diaz

40 RHP Thyago Vieira

41 LHP Nick Hagadone*

43 1B coach Casey Candaele

44 OF Kyle Waldrop*

45 LHP Dean Kiekhefer*

46 Bullpen coach Mike Hampton

47 LHP James Pazos

48 RHP Jonathan Aro*

49 RHP Yovani Gallardo

50 RHP Nick Vincent

52 C Carlos Ruiz

53 RHP Dan Altavilla

54 C Sebastian Valle*

55 RHP Tony Zych

56 RHP Christian Bergman*

57 RHP Cody Martin*

58 RHP Evan Scribner

59 RHP Shae Simmons

60 LHP Dillon Overton

61 SHP Pat Venditte*

62 LHP Zac Curtis

63 RHP Rob Whalen

64 RHP Jean Machi*

65 LHP James Paxton

66 Bullpen catcher Fleming Baez

67 RHP Ryan Weber*

68 LHP Paul Fry*

69 RHP Dylan Unsworth*

70 OF Tyler O’Neill*

71 C Steven Baron*

72 C Marcus Littlewood*

73 C Tyler Martlette*

74 RHP Andrew Moore*

75 RHP Peter Tago*

76 RHP Max Povse*

88 Special projects coach Chris Prieto

89 Bullpen pitcher Nasusel Cabrera

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Related content

Mariners Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: Scott Servais, James Paxton, Franklin Gutierrez discuss loss to Cardinals

View more video

Sports Videos