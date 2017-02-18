Spring notebook: Leonys Martin to be a late arrival at Mariners camp

Center fielder Leonys Martin will be a few days late in reporting to the Mariners’ spring camp in order to address some personal business in Miami.
"It may be Tuesday or Wednesday before you see Leonys," manager Scott Servias said prior to Saturday’s workout. "He’s absolutely healthy, 100 percent. It has nothing to do with that at all. Just some things he needs to take care of.
"And we’ve got time. We are not in a rush."
The camp roster’s 19 infielders and outfielders were scheduled to report Saturday to the Peoria Sports Complex to undergo routine physical examinations. The first full-squad workout is Sunday.
Martin is the only expected absence.
MACHI IN TOWN
Veteran right-handed reliever Jean Machi, a non-roster invite, was scheduled to take his physical exam Saturday after being delayed a few days by paperwork in departing from his native Venezuela.
The Mariners signed Machi, 35, to a minor-league contract on Jan. 22 that included an invitation to big-league camp. Official workouts started Wednesday for pitchers and catchers.
Machi is 12-2 with a 3.47 ERA in 189 career big-league games over four seasons from 2012-15 but spent last season in Triple-A in the Cubs’ and Giants’ organizations.
SHORT HOPS
The Mariners won’t play any intrasquad games prior to opening the 36-game Cactus League schedule on Feb. 25 against complex co-tenant San Diego at Peoria Stadium. Manager Scott Servais is planning a competition centered on fundamental skills…Saturday’s rain in Peoria eliminated on-field drills. The 12 pitchers scheduled to throw did their work in the covered bullpens…Sunday’s forecast calls for a 70-percent chance of rain
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments