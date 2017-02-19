Cruz admits he, too, had trouble keeping track of Mariners’ many offseason moves

Nelson Cruz was no different from anyone else in trying to keep track of the Mariners’ many off-season deals under general manager Jerry Dipoto.
"It was hard to keep up," Cruz admitted. "But I think, overall, great deals. We (got) what he was looking for and what we need. After last year, he went and did his moves.
"Something you have to know about him is he’s not afraid to make a move. Whatever he thinks we need as a team, he’ll go and get it. Now, after all the moves, we have to do the job. Hopefully, we stay healthy, and we should be in good shape."
Rain limited the Cruz and the Mariners to a partial workout Sunday for their first full-squad workout. Center fielder Leonys Martin was the only absence for the 62-player camp roster.
"I think it was like a half-a-day," Cruz grumbled with a smile. "You don’t have the chance to come out (and have a full workout). I was excited, and I couldn’t wait to go out and swing the bat. But I guess tomorrow…"
Monday’s forecast called for clear skies.
Looking ahead to the season, Cruz said: "There’s no doubt in anybody’s mind that we’re ready to go and win the division. That’s the main job as our goal. Like the sign says, `Whatever it takes.’"
The Mariners have that slogan posted prominently throughout their complex — in English and Spanish.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments