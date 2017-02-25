Mariners set pitching plans for next several spring games

The Mariners have their pitching plans in place for the next several days.
Sunday vs. San Diego: Chris Heston (two innings), Dillon Overton (two), Christian Bergman (two) and Dean Kiekhefer, Nick Hagadone and Pat Venditte.
Monday vs. Kansas City: Yovani Gallardo (two), Nick Vincent, Marc Rzepczynski, Rob Whalen, Jonathan Aro and Dan Altavilla.
Tuesday at Chicago White Sox (Glendale): Felix Hernandez (two), Micah Owings, Andrew Moore, Dylan Unsworth, Paul Fry and Jean Machi.
Wednesday at Cleveland (Goodyear): Drew Smyly (two), Evan Scribner, Edwin Diaz, Max Povse, Thyago Vieira and Peter Take.
Thursday vs. Milwaukee: Ariel Miranda and Cody Martin. Both are scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Padres in the Cactus League opener.
Veteran right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is on a go-slower plan in an effort to avoid wearing down late in the season. He is scheduled for a side session on Tuesday.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
