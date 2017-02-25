Mariners Insider Blog

February 25, 2017 7:38 AM

Mariners set pitching plans for next several spring games

By Bob Dutton

PEORIA, Ariz.

The Mariners have their pitching plans in place for the next several days.

Sunday vs. San Diego: Chris Heston (two innings), Dillon Overton (two), Christian Bergman (two) and Dean Kiekhefer, Nick Hagadone and Pat Venditte.

Monday vs. Kansas City: Yovani Gallardo (two), Nick Vincent, Marc Rzepczynski, Rob Whalen, Jonathan Aro and Dan Altavilla.

Tuesday at Chicago White Sox (Glendale): Felix Hernandez (two), Micah Owings, Andrew Moore, Dylan Unsworth, Paul Fry and Jean Machi.

Wednesday at Cleveland (Goodyear): Drew Smyly (two), Evan Scribner, Edwin Diaz, Max Povse, Thyago Vieira and Peter Take.

Thursday vs. Milwaukee: Ariel Miranda and Cody Martin. Both are scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Padres in the Cactus League opener.

Veteran right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is on a go-slower plan in an effort to avoid wearing down late in the season. He is scheduled for a side session on Tuesday.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Mariners Insider Blog

