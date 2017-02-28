It’s a `smoother’ ride this spring for Mariners reliever Nick Vincent

2:11 Black Hills’ Emma Duff leads The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball team Pause

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes